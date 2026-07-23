Former WWE Champion Says He'd Rather Go Broke Than Return to Wrestling

One of WWE's top stars of the past has made it clear that he has no desire to return to the ring.

Dave Bautista, formerly known as Batista in WWE, was one of the top stars of the 2000s. He rose to stardom as a member of Evolution before becoming a singles star and winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Batista later turned heel and won the WWE Championship. After leaving WWE in 2010, he started his career as an actor and returned for two stints before retiring in 2019.

Years after his last match, Bautisa has emphasized that he intends to remain retired.

Dave Bautista | IMAGO / Newscom

Dave Bautista doesn't want to tarnish the end of his wrestling career

Speaking with Cale Owen on W.O.L.F. GYMS, Bautista looked back on his career. He reflected on walking away from the wrestling business and noted that it was a difficult decision, but it worked out for him. He also noted that many wrestlers never actually walk away, highlighting the running joke that plenty of them have multiple retirements.

Bautista then stated that he has told others he will never return to wrestling. He said that he'd rather go broke and "be poor" than come back.

"I had a f---ing storybook ending, and I won’t s--- on it," he said. "I’ll go and do manual labor before I tarnish that. If I go broke again, I know what it’s like to be poor. I don’t like being poor. But I know what it’s like. I will go f---ing broke and be poor before I ever go back to wrestling."

Bautista reiterated that he will "never wrestle again," saying he went out the way he wanted to. Referring to his retirement match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, he said he faced the person he wanted to work with in his final bout, and it would never be "that good" again, and he was proud of the way his wrestling career ended.

Aside from his time in WWE, Bautista has had a successful run in Hollywood; he notably starred as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also played Rabban in Dune and Dune: Part Two, among other roles.

Given his success in WWE and Hollywood, it's easy to see why Bautista has no desire to return to the ring, and there's no doubt that he left an unforgettable mark on the wrestling business.