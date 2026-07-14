CM Punk Reveals One Thing He'd Change About WWE

CM Punk has spent most of his career with WWE, and he sees a few ways that the company could improve.

Punk became one of WWE's top stars during his first run with the company, becoming a multi-time world champion. He ultimately left in 2014, and he didn't officially return until Survivor Series in 2023. During this second stint, Punk has already won two more world titles; he recently beat Sami Zayn to capture the WWE Championship on the July 6th episode of WWE Raw.

During Punk's time with WWE, he has worked under Vince McMahon's leadership and, in his current run, that of Triple H. Throughout this second run, Punk has drawn praise for the way he has handled himself backstage. Having seen how the company has operated under each of them, Punk has some ideas on how WWE could improve.

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk wants superstars to be more serious

While speaking on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, Punk was asked to share his thoughts on ways that WWE could continue to get better. After noting that he'd like to see talent take more chances, he stated that he wants to see people get more serious about feedback.

"I would like to see more people be a little more serious about things instead of happy to be here," Punk said. "I would like more feedback given to people coming through the curtain instead of just, 'Yup, it's fine. [thumbs up].' Because some people chase the hug, and they come back, and they’re like, ‘How was it?’ They want to be told."

Punk continued, saying he sees some people rushing to social media to see what others thought about their match. He said that these competitors should get off their phones and focus on the live crowd's reactions.

"I always say, get off your f---ing phone. You’re looking at Twitter to see how your f---ing match was. Did you listen to the people? Because that’s your instant reaction. That’s your boss when you’re out there. I don’t give a s--- what somebody on Twitter says.... The dissonance between what wrestling Twitter says and what actually happens in a live building, it boggles my mind. "

Punk hopes to see producers give constructive feedback

After emphasizing the importance of live response from the crowd, Punk was asked whether the issue stemmed from talent looking for a pat on the back or from higher-ups not giving them feedback. Punk stated that both could be true.

“I think it can be both in some situations," Punk said. "I think sometimes, some people don’t want to hurt people’s feelings. So I think they need to figure out a way to communicate things [in a positive way]."

Punk then said that it was important for talent to be earnest, seek out feedback, and use it to improve. Using his own experience as an example, he noted that he practiced punches on a ball of tape he hung from the ceiling.

“I want the producers or agents to focus on helping and giving constructive, positive feedback and showing things, instead of just saying things," Punk said.

Punk also highlighted the fact that WWE runs less house shows as part of the problem. However, he reiterated his stance that the talent who want to get better will find a way to do so.

"A big problem obviously is we don’t do as many live events, so it’s harder," Punk said. "But I think the people who really want it will figure it out. It’s how I did it. If you’re only as good as your last match, if you get feedback and they’re like, ‘Hey, maybe do this and this,’ and then you’re not...working on it in the ring, and the next time we see you, you do the same thing, it’s just like, okay. I think, myself included, everybody can tighten things up a little bit."

Punk has quickly reestablished himself as one of WWE's top stars, both since his 2023 comeback and his return from a brief absence on the July 6th episode of WWE Raw. He is once again a world champion, and he is set to compete in one of the top matches at WWE SummerSlam, where he will defend the gold against Cody Rhodes.