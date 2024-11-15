Dave Bautista (Batista) Net Worth 2024
Dave Bautista, better known to wrestling fans as Batista, is a legendary pro wrestler and Hollywood actor. As a former six-time WWE World Champion, Batista is well regarded as one of the biggest stars of the Ruthless Aggression and Reality Eras of the company. His success in pro wrestling has led to Batista transitioning to mixed martial arts and acting.
Landing a huge role as Drax in "The Guardians of the Galaxy," Batista has cemented his name as a blockbuster star in Hollywood. With more than 40 film credits to his name, the former WWE star has become just as successful as an actor than he was as a pro wrestler.
Name
David Michael Bautista Jr.
Estimated Net Worth (2024)
$16 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, Endorsements
Salary
$1.4 million to $6 million per film
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Smirnoff, Rocket Mortage
Businesses
DC Society Ink, Fitness & Nutrition, Dogbone Entertainment, Devils River Whiskey
What is Dave Bautista's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dave Bautista has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2024. After rising up the ranks of pro wrestling, Batista became among the highest paid performers for WWE during the 2000s. "The Animal" is a former six-time WWE World Champion, headlined WrestleMania events and was among the top stars in the company for years.
Making the transition to films and TV work, Batista earned his first big break as "Drax The Destroyer" in "The Guardians of the Galaxy" that was released in 2014. In the role, the former world champion became a blockbuster name who went on to star in several films, such as "Dune" and "Avengers: Infinity War."
Dave Bautista's Salary
Per Epicstream, Dave Bautista started out in his breakout role as "Drax The Destroyer," earning $1.4 million for "The Guardians of the Galaxy" and $3 million for "The Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2." He went on to make $2 million for "The Avengers: Infinity War" and $4 million for "The Avengers: Endgame."
Throughout his entire MCU run ending with "The Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" in 2023, Batista earned $15 to $20 million in total. The former WWE Champion has went on to state that he has no intentions to return to his role as "Drax." The salary Batista earned on other films can vary depending on the role.
Dave Bautista's Sponsorships And Endorsements
Batista has been featured in promotional ads and commercials for various brands during his pro wrestling and acting careers, such as Smirnoff. The actor has starred in TV ads for both Smirnoff Seltzer and for Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions. He also featured in a 2021 commercial for Rocket Mortage as well.
Dave Bautista's Businesses
Dave Bautista is a co-proprieter of DC Society Ink, which is a tattoo and piercing brand. The former WWE star spoke about the brand in Inked Magazine. He also has ownership stakes in fitness and nutrition brands. Batista started the Dogbone Entertainment production company in 2022. The company focuses on genre products on TV and film.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star then joined the ownership team for a whiskey brand called Devils River Whiskey out of San Antonio, Texas in 2023. Dave Bautista's involvement was viewed as a major step for Devils River Whiskey toward "leading the diversification of bourbon culture and elevating Texas whiskey."
Top Stories About Dave Bautista (Batista)
The Undertaker Gave Dave Bautista His Best Financial Advice He Ever Got
Dave Bautista Reveals Why He Collects Things & What He Collects
Dave Bautista Endorses CM Punk For Next Great Wrestler-Turned-Actor
Dave Bautista's Stunning Weight Loss: 'This is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19' [PHOTOS]
First Look: See Dave Bautista In Upcoming Film "In The Lost Lands"