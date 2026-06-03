Former WWE Divas Champion Open to a Return to the Company
You've probably noticed that the Divas Era has been making a comeback over the past year.
AJ Lee, The Bella Twins and Paige have all stepped back into the squared circle in WWE to prove that they can still hang with the newer generations of stars, or to just have a bit of fun. Or both, frankly.
All four of those women have had varying levels of success since dusting off their boots. AJ Lee won the Women's Intercontinental Championship and defended it in her first ever singles match at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch, while Brie Bella and Paige are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Now, another former WWE Divas Champion says she's open to making a comeback.
Kaitlyn is open to a WWE return
Celeste Bonin, formerly known as Kaitlyn, spoke to TMZ’s Inside The Ring this week about the prospects of her returning to WWE.
"It’s interesting," Bonin said. "I’m 39. I’ll be 40 in a few months and I’m at the top of my game. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. My body feels great. I’m more confident in who I am, my voice than ever before, right? And so I’m open to it. It’s not like okay, this is my number one goal to get back in the WWE ring, but I think that it would make sense.”
The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak with AJ Lee ahead of WrestleMania 42, and at the time, she expressed a desire for both Paige and Kaitlyn to have the opportunity of experiencing what it's like to work in today's era of WWE. Her old frenemy Paige ended up making her return at WrestleMania. Could Kaitlyn be next?
Bonin told TMZ that she would feel much more comfortable and confident if she were to make a return to wrestling. When she initially debuted in WWE, she was brand new to the business and quite often had a "deer in the headlights" experience when she would appear on television.
“I’m such an evolved person versus who I was then, and I just have such a deeper understanding of what pro wrestling is and the artistry of it and the connection with the fans," Bonin told TMZ. "I feel like I would do great. I haven’t been in the ring in a while, but you know, some of that stuff comes back pretty easy.”
Kaitlyn last competed for WWE in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Her last match period was a little over a year later for Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum. There has been no report to suggest that WWE and Bonin are actively discussing her return.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com