Former WWE Divas Champion Open to a Return to the Company

You've probably noticed that the Divas Era has been making a comeback over the past year.

AJ Lee, The Bella Twins and Paige have all stepped back into the squared circle in WWE to prove that they can still hang with the newer generations of stars, or to just have a bit of fun. Or both, frankly.

All four of those women have had varying levels of success since dusting off their boots. AJ Lee won the Women's Intercontinental Championship and defended it in her first ever singles match at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch, while Brie Bella and Paige are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Now, another former WWE Divas Champion says she's open to making a comeback.

Kaitlyn is open to a WWE return

Kaitlyn | WWE.com



Celeste Bonin, formerly known as Kaitlyn, spoke to TMZ’s Inside The Ring this week about the prospects of her returning to WWE.

"It’s interesting," Bonin said. "I’m 39. I’ll be 40 in a few months and I’m at the top of my game. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. My body feels great. I’m more confident in who I am, my voice than ever before, right? And so I’m open to it. It’s not like okay, this is my number one goal to get back in the WWE ring, but I think that it would make sense.”

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak with AJ Lee ahead of WrestleMania 42, and at the time, she expressed a desire for both Paige and Kaitlyn to have the opportunity of experiencing what it's like to work in today's era of WWE. Her old frenemy Paige ended up making her return at WrestleMania. Could Kaitlyn be next?

Bonin told TMZ that she would feel much more comfortable and confident if she were to make a return to wrestling. When she initially debuted in WWE, she was brand new to the business and quite often had a "deer in the headlights" experience when she would appear on television.

“I’m such an evolved person versus who I was then, and I just have such a deeper understanding of what pro wrestling is and the artistry of it and the connection with the fans," Bonin told TMZ. "I feel like I would do great. I haven’t been in the ring in a while, but you know, some of that stuff comes back pretty easy.”

Kaitlyn last competed for WWE in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Her last match period was a little over a year later for Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum. There has been no report to suggest that WWE and Bonin are actively discussing her return.