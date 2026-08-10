Becky Lynch Names Her All-Time Favorite Opponents

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated women's stars in WWE history. She's a multiple-time world champion, tag team champion, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and part of the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event.

Inside that historic run with the company, Lynch has wrestled all of the top talent in the women's division over the years. Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and a host of others.

With all of those matches under her belt, can Lynch name her favorite opponents of all-time? Of course she can. She's The Man after all.

Becky Lynch names top opponents

In a new interview with Nina Drama, Lynch was asked about her all-time greatest opponents. Lynch named two top rivals as her best-ever ring mates.

“Ooh, Bianca Belair. Ooh, and Asuka," Lynch said. "And Asuka, I love both of them. I love both of them.”

The Lynch and Belair rivalry began just about five years ago. At SummerSlam in 2021, Bianca Belair was scheduled to wrestle Sasha Banks for the world championship. Prior to the match, it was announced that Banks wasn't cleared to participate. Carmella was announced as Belair's new opponent, but Lynch walked out to the ring instead. It was her first appearance in WWE in over a year. She took time away to have her first child.

Becky Lynch has a storied history with Bianca Belair and Asuka

Becky Lynch | WWE

Lynch ended up wrestling Belair for the world championship, beating her for the title in just 26 seconds. The two women would go on to feud until WrestleMania 38 the next year. At that event, Belair defeated Lynch in one of the best matches on the show to secure the world title once again.

As for Asuka, she and Lynch have wrestled many times over the years. Their biggest match against one another came at the Royal Rumble in 2019. The match was for the world championship and Asuka successfully defended the title.

Later in the show, Lynch took matters into her own hands and joined the women's Royal Rumble match once Lana had been attacked prior and wasn't able to wrestle. Lynch headed down to the ring and ended up winning the match and earning a shot at the world title at WrestleMania. She went on to wrestle in and win the main event of WrestleMania that year in a triple threat against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for both the Raw and SmackDown women's world championships.

Last week on Raw, Lynch made her first WWE appearance in two months. She declared her shot at the WWE Women's World Championship and then welcomed Stephanie Vaquer back to the WWE.