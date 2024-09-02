Former WWE Women's Champ Inks Long-Term Contract
Asuka, a three-time WWE Women's Champion, is the latest superstar to sign a new contract with the wrestling behemoth.
PWinsider was the first to report on the Japanese star's new deal. While details have yet to be released on her new agreement, it's reported that it is a long-term deal.
MORE: WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Ethan Page Cheats To Retain NXT Title Over Joe Hendry
Asuka first debuted for WWE in October 2015, competing in NXT until WrestleMania 34 while never being pinned or submitted. She's a Grand Slam Champion, former Women's Tag Team Champion, the first women's Royal Rumble winner, and has held the major women's title on all three WWE brands.
During her last run, "The Empress of Tomorrow" competed as part of Damage CTRL. She and Kairi Sane lost to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash: France. Since then, Asuka has undergone knee surgery and hasn't been back on WWE TV. There's currently no known timetable for her return.
MORE: Current WWE Roster: RAW, Smackdown, NXT, Free Agents
Asuka was one of the first Japanese exports to land big in WWE's contemporary climate. She paved the way for stars like Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Shinsuke Nakamura.
She's also a major component of the revitalization of WWE's women's division. Along with Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Mercedes Moné, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss, Asuka helped redefine female wrestling in the States and took what was once a division relegated to the undercard to new heights never before seen.
Stay tuned to The Takedown for more details on Asuka's new WWE contract as we receive them.
More: The Undertaker Reveals The First Person He'd Choose To Start His Own Wrestling Company With