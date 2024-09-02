The Undertaker Reveals The First Person He'd Choose To Start His Own Wrestling Company With
The Undertaker and Kane are two of the most iconic and enigmatic characters in WWE history, and their deeply emotional storyline has captivated fans for decades. Through the years thier storyline has taken them through times as fierce rivals and bitter enemies, to tag team partners and more. Their story is filled with betrayals, twists, reconciliations and, of course, unforgettable matches.
In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway podcast, Taker reveals Kane would be his first choice to start a wrestling company with.
The Undertaker explains:
If I was to start a wrestling company and I had to pick my first guy, I would pick Kane. One, he can work with anybody. Two, he knows exactly what his gimmick is, he knows what his gimmick isn't. Three, he's going to do business. And four, he's a human being that people wish their kids to be. I mean, so you have all of those things with him. You have pretty much the total package.
He continues.
He was a leader by example. He's not going to be up in somebody's face. He's the type of guy he's going to pull you aside and say hey, maybe you want to try and do it this way or try this... He's going to be a gentleman about whatever he does.
Before I pick out a Stone Cold or The Rock, I want that as my pillar... He was the man.
The Undertaker goes on to discuss more in the episode, such as his tag team partnership The Brothers of Destruction, Kanes character development, The Saudi Arabia match and more.
Check out Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway for more.