WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Ethan Page Cheats To Retain NXT Title Over Joe Hendry
The theme heading into Sunday's NXT No Mercy main event between champion Ethan Page and Joe Hendry was whether special guest referee Trick Williams would call the match down the middle.
Williams was a man of his word as Page used backhanded tactics to retain the championship over Hendry at Ball Arena in Denver.
Hendry received a big reaction coming out and inside the ring with the crowd chanting, “We Believe”. The chant went on and off throughout the match.
As he said to both main event participants backstage during the show, Williams called things down the middle with zero hints of favoritism.
Then, we proceeded to get a lot of back-and-forth action between Page and Hendry.
Neither guy could garner momentum until Page rammed Hendry shoulder-first into the turnbuckle. Moments later, Page appeared to go for a superplex from the middle turnbuckle. Hendry tried to reverse into a chokeslam. But the champion had none of it as he hit a power slam.
Hendry roared back a superplex off the top rope, followed by a splash over the top rope. Quickly, Page snatched the momentum back as he rammed Hendry into the ring steps with an Ego’s Edge onto the ring apron. Page told Williams to count quickly, but he refused as Hendry ran into the ring at the count of nine.
A battle of punches and uppercuts went down, and the Englishman got the nod from the crowd firmly behind him. Hendry then hit the Standing Ovation, and when the count was about to go up to three, Williams noticed Page’s foot under the rope.
Hendry questioned the decision of Williams. Page got up and pushed Hendry into Williams, who went flying to the outside. Page hit a Standing Ovation of his own. A new referee came running down for a count of two as the crowd sighed in relief.
Then Page tried to cheat and hit a DDT onto the belt. Williams blocked the referee’s hand from going down the final time as the referee was counting to three. Williams was none of Page’s tactics. Page went to punch Williams. But the former champion ducked, and instead, the second referee got clocked.
Williams checked on the other official. Hendry went for another Standing Ovation, but Page kicked Hendry low and hit one more Ego’s Edge. Williams reluctantly counted to three, much to the delight of Page.
