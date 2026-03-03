Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Joins Dana White's Power Slap Promotion

UFC President Dana White founded Power Slap in 2022 and it's been shocking the sports world ever since.

Power Slap is a slap-fighting promotion that features fighters from various cultural and athletic backgrounds slapping each other as hard as they possibly can without being able to defend themselves. It's about using the proper technique on your swing and how much head damage you can take before being knocked out.

The athletes competing in Power Slap come from many different areas of the sports world. MMA fighters and boxers have made their way over, as have powerlifters, strongmen, rugby players, and American football players.

Of course, to be a successful power slapper, you have to have a tough and sturdy neck along with strong traps. And Dana White has now ventured out into the pro wrestling world to recruit his next Power Slap star.

Jake Hager in AEW | AEW

Jack Swagger signs with Power Slap

White has become more open to the pro wrestling world than ever before following the TKO merger in late 2023. Former WWE wrestler Kazarny, also known as Sinn Bodhi, recruited Swagger to Power Slap. It seems as if the former WWE World Heavyweight champion is fully aware of what he's getting himself into.

"I mean, you know what you signed up for. You’re signing up to get slapped and trying to slap someone back as hard as you can. So I expect injuries to happen. I know UFC does a great job of covering all expenses related to the injuries. I’m not worried about it, to be honest."

Swagger signed a six-appearance deal with the slap-fighting promotion and will be competing in the heavyweight division. Swagger joining the division means he'll weigh in between 206 pounds and 265 pounds. Any weight beyond 265 pounds is considered Super Heavyweight.

Swagger was last signed to AEW as a pro wrestler under the name Jake Hager, until his contract expired in the summer of 2024. He spent almost five years with AEW before his departure. He also spent more than a year-and-a-half fighting for MMA promotion Bellator.

Where and when to watch Swagger slap-fight

Swagger's debut will take place on April 17 on YouTube. The event is set to take place on the Friday before night one of WrestleMania 42.

