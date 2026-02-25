Gunther Explains Why He Enjoys Being a Disruptor in WWE

Is Gunther truly a heel in WWE? Or is he just being himself?

Since his call-up from WWE NXT in 2022, Gunther has built quite a career for himself across both Raw and SmackDown. Winning several championships and retiring multiple WWE fan favorites.

Whether you see him as a heel, a babyface, or something else entirely, it can't be disputed that The Career Killer's current placement in WWE is certainly unique.

Gunther's a disruptor

Gunther was a recent guest on The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game. When asked if he enjoys being a bad guy in WWE, Gunther said he isn't sure he fits that role and sees himself more as a disruptor.

"I'm not even sure how much of it is a role, to be honest," Gunther said. "Yeah, it's just in general, like, it's very easy for me. I'm an old soul. I listen to old music, watch older movies. In a time where our audience mostly has TikTok brain and has the attention span of a two-year-old, I love to be a disruptor that does not play along with the trend that is like more flash, more fireworks, more spectacle. I don't care.

"Everybody else can listen to our audience and just try to impress them. I'm not doing that. I focus on the fundamentals and focus on what this business of professional wrestling is about. It's making people question what's real, what's not real, and that's what I'm focusing on. So I'm enjoying watching everybody desperately trying to get some sort of attention from our audience. And I just kind of float above it all, because I could not care less what our audience wants. So I enjoy being the disruptor."

Gunther attempted to disrupt the AJ Styles tribute on WWE Raw

Last month at the Royal Rumble, Gunther ended the WWE career of AJ Styles. If that wasn't enough, The Ring General attempted to disrupt WWE's tribute event in Styles' backyard of Atlanta, Georgia, on Raw.

Gunther first teased his intentions during the same interview, quipping that he wished everyone would grow up and move on with their lives instead of taking a night to celebrate someone who had recently retired. The Career Killer would admit that he could stay away from tonight's event, but there's a part of him that's tempted to ruin it instead.

Gunther wasted no time crashing the party on Monday night, interrupting the opening in the ring between Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Luckily, it appears Adam Pearce heard The Career Killer's earlier comments and was ready with security to have him removed from the arena.

The Ring General wouldn't go quietly but was eventually helped by AJ Styles' former tag team partner, Dragon Lee. The two will face each other next week on WWE Raw.