Brock Lesnar’s Son’s Hockey Highlights Have Gone Viral

Brock Lesnar's children are impressive athletes. Last year his daughter Mya Lesnar won the NCAA outdoor shot put championship. Now we have junior hockey highlights from his son, Turk Lesnar, and to put it simply, he looks like Brock Lesnar on skates, which must be a horrifying thing to see across the ice.

Turk scored a hat trick in a recent Calgary Rockies U17 game in the Junior Prospects Hockey League. The league posted some highlights and it's delightful. He looks like he hits like a truck, but then he gives the credit for his last goal to his teammate, "Beersy," which is so on the nose for a hockey nickname it's hard to believe this is even real.

Dad, of course, was a professional wrestler who tried out for the NFL and eventually settled for being the UFC heavyweight champion. The Minnesota native eventually moved to a ranch in Saskatchewan, which explains why his kids grew up on ice skates.

Lesnar and his wife, retired WWE personality Sable, also have another son named Duke, who also plays hockey. Duke was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League last year.

Brock will be at WrestleMania in Las Vegas in April, but he doesn't have an opponent.

