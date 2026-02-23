Gunther Believes This WWE Star Would be Good to Retire Next

Gunther doesn't mind retiring your favorite WWE Superstars. However, his next potential target might make quite a few people happy.

The Ring General's road to a title shot at WrestleMania 42 was presumably ruined on Raw when Dragon Lee's interference cost him his triple threat match to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. But that doesn't mean he won't be doing something very important at the event.

Earlier this year, Gunther was appropriately declared the "Career Killer" after ending the WWE careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. With the road to WWE's biggest show of the year quickly approaching, does the former World Champion intend on retiring another legend at the Showcase of the Immortals?

Gunther | Netflix

WWE Superstar Gunther was a recent guest on The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game. When asked about potentially being the man to retire Brock Lesnar this year, The Career Killer expressed his interest in putting down The Beast Incarnate.

"That's a good one, right? So, yeah, we'll see," Gunther teased. "I think there's a bunch of examples of people that overstay their welcome that just hang on a little bit too much to just chase one moment too much, maybe. I feel like there's a big amount of people to choose from."

Gunther also hilariously joked about the idea of ending Michael Cole's WWE announcing career as well, stating, "He's annoying, right? Yeah, Michael Cole, I think that sometimes. Like he's there for so long, sometimes I look at him, and I just go, like, go home, man. You've done your part. It's time. But I'll focus on the fellow wrestlers first, and then we'll see."

When should Gunther retire Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar | WWE

At this point, it seems it's not a matter of if Gunther will retire Brock Lesnar, it's more a matter of when.

A match between the Ring General and the Beast Incarnate was initially planned for last year's WrestleMania event before Lesnar was mentioned in the lawsuit between Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, and WWE. Despite that, Lesnar would return to the company several months later at SummerSlam, where he laid out John Cena.

While Gunther's road to WrestleMania 42 currently seems uncertain, many in the WWE Universe are hoping to see Lesnar face off with Oba Femi at the Showcase of the Immortals after their face-off in the Men's Royal Rumble match. If fans get their way, the next best place would be in Brock Lesnar's billed hometown of Minneapolis later this year at SummerSlam.

Whenever the match takes place, it's clear that The Beast's in-ring career is on borrowed time, and Gunther will continue to add to his legacy of retiring another WWE Legend.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre Trade Barbs Over WWE 2K26 Cover

Inside WWE 2K26: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze & More on the Game’s Latest Edition [Exclusive]

John Cena Reveals What He Wants to See AJ Styles Do Next and What He Meant to His Own Career [Exclusive]

3 Possibilities for What’s Inside the WWE Elimination Chamber Mystery Box