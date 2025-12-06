John Cena Reveals Real Reason For Changing Name Of His WWE Finishing Move

What does John Cena’s WWE finishing move really mean?

The record-setting 17-time World Champion is set for his final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., and he now knows his opponent after this week’s edition of SmackDown.

Gunther defeated LA Knight in the finals of the Last Time Is Now Tournament to earn the opportunity at retiring Cena, with ‘The Ring General’ going as far as to say that he’ll make The GOAT ‘finally give up.’

Cena’s path to scoring the win figures to be via his Attitude Adjustment finisher, which has evolved over the years in WWE.

Cena on his finishing move name

In a recent interview with Bill Simmons on The Ringer podcast, Cena revealed the real reason behind shifting from the ‘FU’ finishing move name early in his career to the AA.

“Brock Lesnar’s move was the F5,” Cena recalled. “I had a similar move where we both pick guys up…I didn’t try to make Brock look bad, but I was abrasive with my trash talk and was like, ‘You have the F5, I have the FU.’ That’s where the name of the move happened. So, I kept using it and then as we evolved into PG, I was told, ‘We can’t use that anymore.’

He then noted the important message behind the swap and how it applies to everyday life.

"And then switching it to the Attitude Adjustment has been incredible because, it’s so weird that art imitates life," Cena said. I’m always trying to change people’s perspective or offer them a new perspective. I’m leaning into the fact that you can adjust your attitude no matter what at any moment. That really changes the dynamic. It evolved because it had to.”

Cena made his WWE television debut back in June 2002, where he answered an open challenge from Kurt Angle.

As part of his giving back to the future of the professional wrestling business, NXT talents will be featured on Cena’s final show at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Two matches have been announced thus far, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes set to the face the winner of Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi at NXT Deadline, and Bayley going one-on-one with Sol Ruca.

Can John Cena Win His Final WWE Match?

It will mark the first-ever meeting between Cena and Gunther.

There’s no doubt that Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars in WWE in recent years, and his goal to make Cena give up should add plenty of drama to what will already be a unique spectacle.

Whether Cena goes out on top or not, it will be an unforgettable moment at the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital.

Gunther | IMAGO / Cover-Images

And if Gunther scores the victory, it’ll be a career-defining win that could catapult him to even greater heights in WWE.

