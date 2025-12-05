John Cena Reveals What Vince McMahon Taught Him About WWE

John Cena's days in WWE are winding down, and he's beginning to reflect on those who paved a path for him. One of those individuals is the controversial former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

McMahon, who is currently a party to multiple lawsuits, resigned from the company in January of 2024 following the allegations in those lawsuits coming to light. While Cena was not active with WWE at the time, McMahon was a major part of his ascension to fame, and he has since expressed his appreciation for his former boss on several occasions.

In an interview with Bill Simmons of The Ringer ahead of his retirement match, Cena spoke about what he took away most from his time working with McMahon while expressing disappointment hwith im not being around.

“Of all the things he did and of all the things he taught me, one piece that was very important is that no one is irreplaceable. That’s the truth," Cena said.

"The one thing that needs to stand firm is the consumer’s belief in what we do. Vince has so much knowledge. I think what’s happened is unfortunate because you have this individual with so much depth of field who can still offer things, and we no longer can pull from that well, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have able-bodied folks who can’t put on creative programming."

Cena Learns From McMahon

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is one of the many names McMahon wasn't afraid to make an example out of. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Despite his current legal situation, Cena has continued to support McMahon publicly. In elaborating further on the lessons taken away, he noted that McMahon was not afraid to make an example out of even the biggest names in WWE.

"I never wanted Vince to go, because I love him, and I know how much he loves the business. But he taught me, ‘We’re all going to go. All of us.’ He not only taught me through the saying, but his actions," Cena said.

MORE: John Cena Reveals Ambitious Original Plan For His Retirement Tour

"I was there the day he fired Stone Cold. Missed a date, gotta go. Biggest attraction. ‘I gotta let people know this isn’t okay.’ Things happen, we gotta let people know this isn’t okay. ‘It’s time for you to go.’ Everybody goes."

Cena is referring to when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin refused to work with Brock Lesnar over creative differences in 2002, resulting in Austin and McMahon parting ways for nearly a year. Austin would return for a short in-ring run in 2003, culminating with his WrestleMania XIX match against The Rock.

The 17-time world champion Cena is set to retire on Dec. 13 in a match against either Gunther or LA Knight.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

John Cena Doubles Down On WWE Retirement Claim

WWE SmackDown Preview (12/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Nick Khan Confirms Imminent Return Of WWE Fan Favorite

John Cena's 10 Greatest Matches Of All-Time