How To Watch WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

20 Superstars, two matches, one word... WarGames!

The annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event returns on Saturday, November 29, when WWE takes over Petco Park and transforms the home of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres into a hellacious battleground.

Perhaps the most star-studded Men's WarGames in the history of the match will take place when World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk teams with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos to battle Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul.

The Avengers officially assembled during the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw when The OTC arrived to save Punk and Rhodes from the returning Brock Lesnar.

Reigns has a troubled history with every single man in this match, including those on his own team. The Tribal Chief will have to put his past differences with Punk and Rhodes aside if they hope to collectively take down The Beast and the rest of Team Vision inside the daunting double steel cage.

The women of WWE will also be going to war as Rhea Ripley leads a stacked team of IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair against The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, with one open spot remaining on each team.

There will be two major title defenses on the show as well, starting with Stephanie Vaquer. La Primera will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line against Nikki Bella.

The WWE Hall of Famer turned her back on Vaquer a couple of weeks ago, all because she has this burning desire to prove that she's the 'Diva' who can run the WWE Women's Division.

Finally, John Cena has just two matches left in his WWE career and one of them will be taking place at Survivor Series.

Rematch accepted, but on Dom's terms...



John Cena will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series in San Diego! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Hu6HQ2nXfl — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

The 'Greatest of All-Time' captured the Intercontinental Champion from Dominik Mysterio in front of his hometown Boston fans back on November 10, and now he'll have to defend it on Dirty Dom's home turf of San Diego.

Will having the home-field advantage this time around be enough for Dom to spoil the end of John Cena's retirement tour? We'll all find out together Thanksgiving weekend. Here's everything we currently know about WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames date:

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames start time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames location:

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California

How To Watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

2025 Men's WarGames Match | WWE

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Match Card (Announced):

Men's WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre

Women's WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & TBD vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & TDB

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's World Championship

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship