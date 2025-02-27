10 Greatest WWE Women's Wrestlers Of All Time
Women's wrestling is more popular than it has ever been in WWE. Some of the biggest stars, matches and moments are now centered around the talented ladies on the roster.
Throughout WWE history, many female stars have stood head and shoulders ahead of the pack. Whether it be dominating every other woman or moving over to compete against the men, these ladies have defined what it means to excel in the company.
Based on their career accomplishments in the company, match quality, promos, character work, impact, influence and legacy, here are the 10 greatest WWE women's wrestlers of all time.
10. Alundra Blayze/Madusa
Many newer fans may question this entry, but Alundra Blayze was the unquestionable face of the WWE women's division during the early to mid 1990s. The WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring ability alone led to Vince McMahon ending a five-year hiatus for the WWF Women's Championship when she was crowned champion for the first time in 1993.
Blayze went on to have memorable matches and rivalries with the likes of Bull Nakano and Bertha Faye. Holding the top prize three times, Madusa ended her run at the top of the WWE women's division by making the jump to WCW in 1995 and infamously throwing the title in the trash on Nitro.
9. Bianca Belair
The current active WWE women's roster is the absolute best it's ever been. No other female talent showcases that better than Bianca Belair.
After being a standout in her debut during the inaugural Mae Young Classic and having a solid run on the NXT brand, Belair quickly became WWE's fastest rising star upon her main roster debut in 2020. One year after her arrival on Raw, "The EST of WWE" became the first African American woman to headline and win a WrestleMania main event.
Belair's accolades speak for themselves: three-time WWE Women's Champion, two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner. Bianca has more than etched her name alongside the all-time best.
8. Asuka
Coming into WWE in 2015, Asuka had already earned the reputation as one of the industry's best with her run in Japan as Kana. Becoming known as one of Joshi Wrestling's most decorated and hard hitting competitors, her career might have already been cemented before she ever stepped in a WWE ring.
However, Asuka has had one of the most dominant and remarkable runs of any woman in WWE history. Taking the mantle from The Four Horsewomen, "The Empress of Tomorrow" became the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion with a historic 510-day reign.
Going undefeated for a record-breaking 914 days, Asuka came to the main roster and won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018. Since then, she has been a former Ms. Money In The Bank, four-time WWE Women's Champion and four-time Women's Tag Team Champion.
7. Chyna
When it comes to pure star power, there might not have been another female talent who reached the heights of popularity quite like Chyna. "The Ninth Wonder of the World" immediately captured the imagination of the fans upon her WWE debut as Triple H's bodyguard.
As one of the founding members of D-Generation X, Chyna already earned her spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but she should be inducted on her own as well. The legendary star made history by becoming the first woman to win the Intercontinental Championship.
Adding a reign as WWE Women's Champion before the end of her run, Chyna became a trendsetter for ladies who look muscular and can compete against the men. Without Chyna, there would be no Beth Phoenix or Rhea Ripley. Among the most popular stars of the Attitude Era, there is no doubt that Chyna belongs on this list.
6. Bayley
As one of the famed Four Horsewomen, Bayley helped to revolutionize the WWE women's division over on the NXT brand. Putting on some spectacular matches against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, "The Hugger" earned her reputation as one of the very best babyfaces in NXT history.
Bayley captured the NXT Championship by defeating Sasha Banks in what is widely regarded as the greatest women's match in WWE history at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. This bout completely changed how women's wrestling was seen by the company and at large around the business.
After an exceptional run in NXT, Bayley moved on to the WWE main roster where she has gone on to even more success, winning the WWE Women's Championship four times, one half of the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions, Ms. Money In The Bank and the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.
5. Sasha Banks
Prior to becoming "The CEO" Mercedes Mone in AEW, Mercedes Varnado made a name for herself as "The Boss" Sasha Banks in WWE. After a slow start on NXT, Banks became one of the brand's most popular acts.
Crafting a catalog of excellent matches alongside her fellow Four Horsewomen, Sasha held the NXT Championship for 191 days before dropping the gold to Bayley in the legendary NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn classic.
Debuting on the main roster along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Banks ushered in the Women's Revolution that saw the female stars presented on a similar level to their female counterparts for the first time.
Banks is one of the most decorated and history making women's wrestlers to ever step in a WWE ring. "The Boss" is a former six-time WWE Women's Champion, a three-time and inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion and one half of the first African American women to headline WrestleMania.
4. Lita
From valeting Essa Rios to becoming a WWE Hall of Famer, Lita helped to revive the women's division through her high flying style and character work. Rising the ranks during the Attitude Era, Lita joined forces with The Hardy Boyz to form "Team X-Treme."
The ultra popular trio took both the tag team and women's divisions by storm, capturing championship gold and selling tons of merchandise along the way. Lita's feud with Trish Stratus is often mentioned as one of, if not, the best women's rivalry WWE ever produced.
Lita became one of the most prominent female stars of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. After retiring in November 2006, she would make several returns to the ring throughout the years, including teaming with Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in 2023.
The four-time WWE Women's Champion has been considered an inspiration to many fans and wrestlers alike. Whether it be her signature red hair or awe inspiring moonsault finisher, Lita helped pave the way for so many ladies currently in the promotion.
3. Trish Stratus
Transitioning from a fitness model career to the world of pro wrestling after debuting in 2000, Trish Stratus started out as a valet for Test and Albert in the "T&A" tag team. After a main event level romance with Vince McMahon, Stratus became a full-time in-ring competitor.
Often regarded as one of the most rapidly improved pro wrestlers in WWE history, Trish quickly went from a rookie to the top star in the entire women's division. Starting from their days as managers to becoming the unquestionable queen bees of the company, Trish and Lita did battle from their initial beginnings all the way to the end of their runs in the WWE.
Stratus received one of the greatest sendoffs of any talent in company history when she defeated Lita to win the WWE Women's Championship for a record-breaking seventh time in her hometown of Toronto at Unforgiven 2006.
Since then, Trish has made several returns to the squared circle, including a lengthy run in 2023 where she feuded heavily with Becky Lynch and aligned with Zoey Stark. Stratus reached heights and records that may never be achieved again.
2. Charlotte Flair
Getting her start training in the WWE Performance Center, Charlotte Flair had huge shoes to fill being the daughter of 16-time world champion, Ric Flair. After more than 12 years since her debut in the company, "The Queen" has more than earned her throne.
Becoming the second-ever NXT Women's Champion by defeating Natalya at the first NXT TakeOver, Flair helped to kickstart a run of dominance for herself, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley, better known as "The Four Horsewomen."
Making her main roster debut in 2015, Charlotte didn't wait long to capture gold again, becoming the final WWE Divas Champion by ending Nikki Bella's record-breaking reign. This started a trend that has been persistent since then with Flair going on to hold the WWE Women's Championship a historic 14 times.
Charlotte's catalog of memorable bouts might be unmatched, putting on instant classics against the likes of Lynch, Banks, Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Whether on an episode of Raw or on the Grandest Stage of Them All, the second-generation talent has stolen the show countless times.
One of the first three women to make history by headlining WrestleMania, Flair is already a first ballot of Hall of Famer who wouldn't look out of place topping this list altogether. Charlotte recently added even more to her legacy by becoming the first two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner.
1. Becky Lynch
Being the only woman to crack our 20 greatest WWE wrestlers of all time list, there really was only one option to top this one and that is Becky Lynch. "The Man" signed with WWE in 2013 after being trained by Finn Balor in Ireland and rising the ranks on the independent scene for nearly a decade.
From humble beginnings in a very stereotypical Irish gimmick to earning her spot among The Four Horsewomen, Lynch fought for every opportunity she ever received on the NXT brand until making her main roster debut alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.
While being one of the stalwarts of the Women's Revolution, Becky didn't get the same chances to break out and through like her peers. Through hard work and perseverance, Lynch eventually found the big break she had been trying to achieve.
Becky turned heel on her friend Charlotte and took on the moniker of "The Man" in 2018. Going to war with Flair and Ronda Rousey, Lynch underwent a stunning meteoric rise unlike any woman before her.
Going from undesirable to undeniable, Becky gave WWE no other choice but to give her and the entire women's division what they had earned. Defeating Charlotte and Ronda, Lynch became the first woman to headline and win the main event of WrestleMania 35, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.
With seven reigns as WWE Women's Champion, one reign as NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as well as being the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Becky did what no other woman could and reached the mountaintop as the number one star in the entire industry.
"The Man" truly became "Big Time Becks" and etched her name among the legends regardless of their gender. Becky Lynch could end her career today and consider herself the greatest WWE women's wrestler of all time.
*Honorable mentions: The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Beth Phoenix, AJ Lee and Victoria
