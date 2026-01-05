WWE Raw Preview (1/5/26) Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Will Bron Breakker leave Brooklyn, New York, tonight with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist? Stranger things certainly have happened in WWE before.

The Unpredictable Badass is heading into his fight against CM Punk tonight with his confidence at an all-time high. Breakker already owns a pinfall victory over The Best in the World, which he claims was easy work at Survivor Series: WarGames.

He'll have the opportunity to prove that his victory in November was no fluke when Monday Night Raw goes live tonight from the Barclays Center. It's the one-year anniversary show on Netflix, which will include some major cross promotional elements.

WWE 🤝 Stranger Things



We are kicking off 2026 with a special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw!



January 5 in Brooklyn 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/NggWSTgdrZ — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

It's anyone's guess as to what twists and turns are in store tonight, especially with two other major championship matches on the card. Maxxine Dupri is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch and The Kabuki Warriors will put the Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Liv Morgan will also make her highly anticipated return to the ring against Lyra Valkyria. Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, New World Tag Team Champions The Usos and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer are all expected to be on the show as well, and perhaps... someone else will be added to the list.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's one-year anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker

There hasn't been a WWE or World Heavyweight Champion under the age of 30 since the late, great Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber back in 2017. Bron Breakker has the opportunity to bring that streak to an end when he faces off against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Best in the World says he isn't ready to give up his top spot just yet, but will he have a choice going up against The Unpredictable Badass?

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri | WWE

Maxxine Dupri has no problems admitting that Becky Lynch is the greatest female wrestler in the history of WWE, it's really not just us saying it, but is The Man genuinely concerned that her best days are behind her?

Lynch has fallen down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole the past few weeks, believing that the entire company is plotting against her and that she is still the rightful Women's Intercontinental Champion. Regardless of the truth, she will be again with a win tonight in Brooklyn.

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY

RHIYO AND CHARLEXA WITH THE WIN 👊



Is RHIYO destined to win tag team gold? pic.twitter.com/Q1f7evgBtf — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

The Kabuki Warriors could be in serious trouble tonight when they put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. RhIYO picked up some major momentum this past Friday night on SmackDown when they delivered a Riptide, Over the Moonsault combination to Kairi Sane and pinned her in the center of the ring.

If they are able to repeat that performance at the Barclays Center tonight, Rhea and IYO will be walking out with gold around their waists.

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

Watch her. Liv Morgan will wrestle her first televised match in over six months when she takes on former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Both these women have been pushing to get their respective teams in line for a WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunity, but perhaps a singles victory later tonight would enhance their argument.

Will Valkyria spoil Morgan's triumphant return or will Liv remind the entire locker room what she's capable of once the bell rings?

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

WWE Raw Card:

CM Punk (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Lyra Valkyria

