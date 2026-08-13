Huge WWE Event Missing From CM Punk's Fall Schedule

CM Punk has been busy since returning to WWE on an episode of WWE Raw in July.

During that surprise appearance, Punk won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Sami Zayn. Since then, he's been a fixture of WWE television on SmackDown and at SummerSlam. It appears he may be missing a major upcoming show, though.

On Thursday, WWE introduced a special 20% discount on event tickets to celebrate Punk's 20-year anniversary with the company. In the announcement, WWE revealed upcoming dates for Punk, and there was a glaring date missing from his calendar.

CM Punk not scheduled for Money in the Bank

Currently, Punk isn't scheduled for the WWE Money in the Bank PLE on October 10. That show is taking place in New Orleans and typically features the world champions because of the nature of the event.

Money in the Bank features a men's and women's ladder match with multiple Superstars, where the winner of each match earns the Money in the Bank briefcase, which is a contract for a future world title match at any time. Over the years, many stars have cashed in their opportunity at the Money in the Bank itself, but it doesn't look like Punk will have to worry about that.

CM Punk to appear at major AAA event

CM Punk | WWE

Punk is scheduled to work multiple live events and SmackDown between now and the end of October. Punk is notably scheduled for the upcoming AAA event in Chicago on September 26. He hasn't been announced for a match on that show yet, but will appear in some fashion.

AAA and NXT are teaming up for a day full of events to counter-program the AEW All Out PPV in Chicago, which takes place on the same day.

At SummerSlam, CM Punk was able to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship in a match against Cody Rhodes. It was a battle and Punk got some outside assistance he didn't ask for when Randy Orton returned and dropped Rhodes with an RKO.

Two decades of The Best in the World! 👊



Save up to 20% on select tickets using code: PUNK20 as WWE honors 20 years of @CMPunk!



🎟️: https://t.co/CWnwDwt2Hz pic.twitter.com/zk63bLeWZI — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2026

With the Cody feud in the background, Punk is now on a collision course with Kevin Owens. Owens also returned to WWE at SummerSlam and became the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Punk and Owens had an epic promo battle. Both men showed their disdain for the other and set a strong foundation for an upcoming match. At this time, Owens vs. Punk is scheduled to take place next week.