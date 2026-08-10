CM Punk Scheduled For NXT Appearance Later This Month

CM Punk is headed to NXT.

After successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam a little over a week ago, WWE announced that Punk would be appearing at the upcoming NXT live event in Petersburg, Virginia on Saturday August 15. The company did not announce what Punk would be doing on the show, or whether or not he'd be wrestling in an actual match.

At SummerSlam, Punk squared off in a singles match against Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Punk and Rhodes battled and targeted specific body parts of the other, but it was Randy Orton who played a pivotal role in Punk winning.

Orton returned to the company for the first time since WrestleMania and hit Rhodes with an RKO while the referee's back was turned away. Though Punk didn't orchestrate the interference, it allowed him to nail Rhodes with the GTS for the win.

The Best in the World is coming to #WWENXT Live in Petersburg, VA this Saturday! 🚨



🎟️: https://t.co/GKuExWgTEA pic.twitter.com/vieBkp9pNp — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 10, 2026

Punk isn't a stranger to NXT. He infamously joined the Deadline PLE upon returning to WWE in 2023. Punk did a segment in the ring with Shawn Michaels. During it, Punk wore a Bret Hart sweatshirt.

With SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, Kevin Owens looms as the next challenger for Punk's title. After nearly two years away from the ring with a severe neck injury, Owens returned to the ring at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. He won a fatal four-way match that also included Gunther, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn to earn a shot at Punk's world title.

On this past week's episode of SmackDown, Punk and Owens had a confrontation in the middle of the ring. Owens and Punked each exchanged some verbal barbs about respect to lay the foundation for their upcoming title match.

What is CM Punk's future in NXT?

CM Punk | WWE

So, what could a Punk appearance in NXT look like? A lot is potentially on the table for him.

First and foremost, Punk could have a memorable interaction with Grayson Waller. In true CM Punk fashion, Waller cut a pipebomb promo of his own two weeks ago on NXT television.

Waller ran down the men's division in NXT and the brand as a whole and said that he was going to take over and win the NXT Championship, which was a title he never held during his time on the show.

Punk and Waller trading microphone shots in the middle of the ring is entertaining, but also smart business given that both are stellar talkers and Waller is indirectly adopting some of Punk's schtick.

On the show, Punk working with the NXT women's division or potentially wrestling top male stars like Tony D'Angelo or Cruz Montana would be other potential avenues for Punk to get involved with the show.