Important Sign of Triple H’s Booking in Sami Zayn’s Victory
Sami Zayn defeated Bron Breakker at Money in the Bank, retaining the Intercontinental Championship.
An entertaining back-and-forth match, it certainly highlighted Bron Breakker, who looks to be on his way toward becoming a significant player for WWE. It also showed the versatility of Zayn, who can work with a variety of opponents–and make them all shine.
The finish was also a reminder of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s booking style. With two Money in the Bank contracts at stake tonight (one already won by Drew McIntyre), and the potential of at least one title change–likely McIntyre cashing in to win the World Heavyweight Championship–it is best not to water down the major moments.
Zayn retaining was the smart move. It advances the feud, and keeps tonight’s focus on what is to come next.