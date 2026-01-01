SmackDown Superstar Injured On WWE Holiday Tour

Another WWE Superstar has unfortunately suffered an injury.

Michin took to her Instagram earlier this week to announce that she had to cut her time on the WWE Holiday Tour short, but she did not state a reason. She simply said that she would 'be right back'.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has followed up with his good friend Mia Yim, and learned that she's expected to miss some time away from the ring.

"Fightful Select confirmed that Michin sustained a shoulder injury in the last week, and has been pulled from the remainder of the Holiday Tour dates," Ross Sapp said. "Michin had been working with Jade Cargill on the tour, and will now be replaced in upcoming matches."

The severity of Michin's injury is not known at this time, so it's unclear just how long it will be until she'll gets cleared for competition. However, if she's been pulled from upcoming WWE Holiday Tour dates, that very likely means she'll have to miss out on her match this coming Friday night in Buffalo, New York as well.

Michin was scheduled to go one-on-one with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill in a non-title match on the first SmackDown of the new year. It was one of three announced matches for the show, which will also feature an all-star 8-woman tag team match and Aleister Black facing off against Damian Priest in an Ambulance Match.

Friday's show will also mark the return to the three-hour SmackDown format, so you can expect several more matches to be announced between now and when the show goes live at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on the USA Network.

We at The Takedown on SI wish Michin all the best, and hope she receives some good news from the doctors in due time. Much like one of her colleagues over on Monday Night Raw.

Seriously, what's going on with these shoulder injuries lately?

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Not only has WWE been struck by the injury bug, but it seems to be focusing on one specific part of the body.

Over the last several months, Seth Rollins, Chad Gable, Penta, Dominik Mysterio and Sheamus have all had to miss time away from the ring due to varying shoulder issues. Even the man who has reported on several of these injuries, Sean Ross Sapp, told us that he messed his own shoulder up over the summer, and now Michin has unfortunately added her name to the list.

Seth Rollins was forced to undergo surgery and relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship. He's hoping to be back in time for WrestleMania 42 in April, but that is far from a guarantee at this point.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯



THE BRONSONS HAVE TURNED ON SETH ROLLINS!



THE VISION IS NOW WITHOUT THEIR VISIONARY. pic.twitter.com/EMTlfiYTVD — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2025

Chad Gable also required surgery, but recent reports have suggested that he could be back in the ring as soon as this coming Monday night on the one-year anniversary show on Netflix. Meantime, Sheamus' wife announced on Tuesday night that the Celtic Warrior also went under the knife recently to fix his shoulder.

Penta and Dominik Mysterio were thankfully able to avoid surgery, with the former making his surprise return this past Monday night on Raw in Orlando, Florida. Dirty Dom will reportedly be out of action for a few weeks, but he should be back in time for the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 31.

The Latest with WWE, AEW, & More!

From Aspiring Medical Professional To Break Out WWE Star, Kendal Grey Is One To Watch In 2026 [Exclusive]

Update On Who Made The Call For Cody Rhodes To Lose At WrestleMania 39

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer Closes Out 2025 With Impressive Stat

47 Years Into His Legendary Career, Blue Panther Is Just Getting Started [Exclusive]