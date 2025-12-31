With this week's episode of WWE NXT in the rearview mirror, WWE can now look ahead to 2026 beginning with Friday's episode of SmackDown.

It was a banner year for the company in a variety of ways. The company hosted the biggest and most-watched WrestleMania of all-time. The year also featured a John Cena retirement tour, which included him wrestling all over the world in an effort to say goodbye to his worldwide fans. The tour would eventually end with Cena tapping out to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

2025 included a John Cena heel turn, a match from Jelly Roll, CM Punk winning the World Heavyweight Championship, and numerous call-ups from NXT. Two key call-ups from developmental were in the women's division as both Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia were elevated to Raw and SmackDown respectively.

Both women had success upon joining the main roster. Guilia won the WWE Women's United States Championship early in her run, while Vaquer became the WWE Women's World Champion and 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Champion. La Primera also secured another high honor this year.

Stephanie Vaquer beats out other top WWE stars for most wins in 2025

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

According to WrestleOps, Vaquer had the most victories of any other WWE Superstar in 2025. Vaquer won 43 times and that beats out other top stars such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, John Cena, and Rhea Ripley.

Vaquer got her 43rd win on this week's episode of WWE Raw. Vaquer defeated both Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship. Rodriguez nearly won the match with a choke slam on Bella. Vaquer was able to roll Rodriguez out of the ring and make the cover herself to walk away with the title.

Stephanie Vaquer has been a decorated star since signing with WWE in the summer of 2024. She started on the NXT brand and won both the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship during her time there.

She debuted on the main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Later in the summer, Vaquer won a battle royal at the WWE Evolution 2 event, which earned her a shot at the world championship. Vaquer would use that title opportunity to win the vacant championship in match against Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza.

In addition to those title wins, Vaquer was this year's WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion. At the Crown Jewel PLE in Australia, she beat Tiffany Stratton in a champion vs .champion to win the special title.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Preview (12/31/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Update On Who Made The Call For Cody Rhodes To Lose At WrestleMania 39

Sheamus' Wife Confirms He Underwent Surgery Tuesday

Multiple Outlets Provide Update On Chad Gable's WWE Return & Plans For El Grande Americano