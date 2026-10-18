Injury Update on R-Truth Following WWE SmackDown Match Stoppage

Some good news on R-Truth after his match against Damian Priest was stopped this past Friday Night on SmackDown.

The long-time WWE veteran was facing his former friend and tag team partner in front of a crowd packed inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, when he went up the the top rope for a missile drop kick.

Truth hit the move on Priest, but he landed hard on the mat and was unable to get back up. It wasn't long before the referee threw up the "X" sign to indicate that Truth was legitimately hurt, and called for the bell to stop the match.

R-Truth was unable to finish his match Friday, but is reportedly doing okay

According to the SmackDown rundown, obtained by Fightful Select, Priest was scheduled to beat Truth and then carry out a post-match attack that would be stopped by Nathan Frazer and Axiom. After the match was called off, Priest grabbed a steel chair as though he was going to go through with the assault, but Fraxiom came down to make the save as planned.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer was able to provide an update on how Truth is doing Sunday afternoon, although he was light on specifics.

"Don’t have any details other than Truth appears to be all right and will be evaluated next week. All the best to him on a quick recovery," Alvarez said in his report.

R-Truth | WWE

Friday night was Truth's first match since Damian Priest betrayed him on the September 11 edition of WWE SmackDown in Mexico City, Mexico. Priest and Truth unsuccessfully challenged the War Raiders for the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and the former World Heavyweight Champion then took out his frustrations on Truth with a post-match attack.

The heel turn for Priest came after Truth and himself lost the WWE Tag Team Titles to Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga after a 147-day reign. Damian had attempted to split from Truth amicably after that match, but was talked into one more shot at glory when an opportunity to face the War Raiders presented itself.

Priest is now looking to get himself back into the world championship picture, but there's already a long line of potential challengers forming behind WWE Champion Sami Zayn. There's also a good chance that his rivalry with R-Truth is not finished after Friday's non-finish. We'll provide an update on Truth's condition just as soon as more information becomes available.