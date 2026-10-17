WWE SmackDown Results & Booking Grades (10/16/26): Did Cody Rhodes Finally Confront Randy Orton?

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Last week's episode was the go-home show for last weekend's Money in the Bank premium live event, where Tiffany Stratton and Penta retrieved the respective briefcases that guarantee them a title shot of their choosing at any time in the next year. Friday's show also featured a shocking title change as Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The October 16 edition of the Blue Brand featured Trick Williams in action, picking up a win over Johnny Gargano. Paige also scored a pinfall victory over Nikki Bella, who will be challenging Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Championship in two weeks time.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with WWE Champion Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae coming to the ring to address the crowd. Zayn gloated about how everyone who confronted him on SmackDown about capturing the briefcase failed. Sami congratulated Penta and suggested he focus his energy on Roman Reigns.

Zayn hyped his upcoming champion-versus-champion match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and announced he'll be on Raw this Monday to confront the Tribal Chief. Trick Williams interrupted and told Zayn he was going to beat his ass for disrespecting him. Zayn responded by berating Williams on the microphone.

Sami Zayn just told Trick Williams he doesn't have "IT..." 😳 pic.twitter.com/zqb5ZIX6qw — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Williams fired back, but before things got physical, Gargano interrupted, telling Williams he's been handed everything and given every opportunity people like them don't get. Williams challenged Gargano to a match; Johnny Wrestling accepted, as the show transitioned right into the opening match of the evening. The finish of the match saw Williams hit Gargano with a Trick Shot, followed by a Bookend to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

This was a nice transition promo segment to lead right into the opening match of the show

A very good back-and-forth match between Gargano and Williams

Zayn was fantastic on commentary during the match

Have you ever seen someone so proud before? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2l9hpANLoy — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Another match is set between Blake Monroe and Giulia

Backstage, Nick Aldis spoke with Blake Monroe about her rivalry with Giulia. Aldis told Monroe the two would have a street fight next week. Chelsea Green interrupted which led to Monroe leaving. Green spoke about Tiffany Stratton being sidelined from what happened at Money in the Bank. Aldis spoke to Green about what happened on Raw and the possibility of her having to defend her title against Roxanne Perez before Crown Jewel.

Nikki Bella interrupted and ran down Green again. Green, looking to shut Bella up, offered her a title shot next week. Bella said she was busy next week but would take the match in two weeks instead. Things shift back to the ring as Paige gets another match against Nikki Bella. You would think that since Bella is getting a title shot in two weeks, she'd win this match, but think again. The finish of the match saw Paige roll up Bella with a foot on the rope to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

Unlike their previous match, this one got a good amount of time

Fun match between Bella and Paige

Bella taking a loss right after being granted a title shot is very stupid

Cathy Kelley spoke with R-Truth backstage. Truth hyped up his very personal match with Damian Priest on tonight's show by quoting lines from the theme song of the 80s sitcom Golden Girls. You can't make this stuff up.

Kevin Owens and CM Punk aren't done

Nick Aldis checked on Kevin Owens in the trainer's room. Owens said he's a bit banged up from Money in the Bank, but his neck is good and CM Punk didn't win so he can't complain. Punk came in to confront KO. Aldis tells them they will have another match against each other once they are both 100 percent.

"Put me in the ring with this piece of garbage!"



C'MON ALDIS MAKE IT HAPPEN! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o4Kw1gxsMW — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Back in the ring, R-Truth looked to get some revenge on his former tag team partner, Damian Priest. Unfortunately for Truth, things didn't go his way tonight. The referee called off the match as it appeared Truth might have suffered an injury. After the match, Priest brought a chair into the ring, but Fraxiom came out to stop him from doing any further damage to their injured friend.

Booking Grade: 8/10

That finish seemed rather abrupt; it looked like Truth might be legit hurt

The referee made the right call to stop the match

Fraxiom making the save was a nice payoff after what happened last week

Backstage, Gunther goes to Nick Aldis' office and spoke about what he did to Danhausen and Finn Balor last week. The person in the chair wasn't Aldis, but actually Danhausen in a neck brace and arm sling. A rematch is seemingly made between the two men for the October 30 episode of SmackDown the day before Halloween.

LET DANHAUSEN LIVE UNTIL (AT LEAST) HALLOWEEN, GUNTHER!!! ✋ pic.twitter.com/WP1y3meGdd — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Let's hear it for the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley went out to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Bliss put over Charlotte Flair to allowing her to step into the match last week to compete for the titles after she was jumped and injured by Jade Cargill and company.

Tatum Paxley promises she has a present waiting for Flair when she returns. Paxley whispered it into Alexa's ear as they were interrupted by Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne complained about Tiffany Stratton winning Money in the Bank over the weekend. The trio tried to attack the champions but were overwhelmed by Bliss and Paxley who easily got the better of them.

Tatum Paxley has a very special gift waiting for Charlotte Flair... what could it be? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WCq2J6KkR3 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Cathy Kelley spoke with Rey Fenix backstage. Fenix put over how proud he is of his brother Penta winning Money in the Bank. Sami Zayn interrupted and asked if Fenix has spoken to Penta since the event. Fenix said no. Zayn tried to plant seeds of why Penta should cash in on Roman Reigns. Fenix said he knows what Zayn is trying to do but he doesn't know if he plans on cashing in on Reigns or Zayn.

Hey Sami, how's that target feel on your back? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xmXK4bkwp3 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Fatal Influence speak with Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin backstage. The former champions are informed that Jade Cargill's group are next in line for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

AAA gold on the line

Back in the ring, Rey Fenix put the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on the line against Ricky Saints. The finish of the match saw Saints puts his hands on the referee to get to Fenix. While normally this would be nothing, the referee tonight decided to disqualify Saints for his actions.

Booking Grade: 4/10

Very stupid finish

This made both Saints and the referee look bad

There is no way they couldn't have come up with a better finish than that

THEY COULD NEVER MAKE US HATE YOU CHARLES ROBINSON! 🫡



Ricky Saints just got DQ'd for trying to cheat his way to a victory against Rey Fenix pic.twitter.com/WWHnEC7MSL — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

The Viper no shows his face-to-face with Cody Rhodes

Backstage, Cody Rhodes spoke with Nick Aldis and asked if Randy Orton was out in the ring waiting for him. Aldis didn't have a good answer, and Rhodes said he was going to the ring to do what he does.

Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring for a face-to-face confrontation with Randy Orton. Rhodes sat down in a chair in the ring and said he'd wait there until Randy Orton came out. Baron Corbin interrupted instead, telling Rhodes he still doesn't see what everyone else sees in him. Corbin called Rhodes a whiner and said he's going to get back to where he wants to be at Rhodes' expense. Corbin tried to attack Rhodes, but Cody got to him first, leading to an impromptu main event.

The crowd wasn't thrilled and chanted "We want Randy" for most of the match. Randy Orton eventually came out and dragged Rhodes out of the ring, leading to a disqualification. After a ringside brawl, Orton tried to punt Rhodes but got nailed by a Cody Cutter instead. Rhodes tried to punt Orton, but Corbin got involved and ate a punt for his troubles.

Booking Grade: 7/10

The crowd wasn't thrilled with this impromptu main event

Randy Orton eventually showed up and ruined the finish of the match, but since the fans didn't care about the match, no harm no foul I suppose

Rhodes punt kicking Corbin was a nice touch

RANDY ORTON IS HERE AND HE'S LIKE A MAN POSSESSED! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/FlhaHPa0II — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

Orton looked on in shock from the aisle that Rhodes actually used the punt as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Nikki Bella | WWE

Trick Williams defeated Johnny Gargano

Paige defeated Nikki Bella

Damian Priest defeated R-Truth via referee stoppage

Rey Fenix defeated Ricky Saints via disqualification to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Cody Rhodes defeated Baron Corbin via disqualification when Randy Orton got involved