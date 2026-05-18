IYO SKY 'Incredibly Happy' Following Marriage Announcement to New NXT Star

Congratulations are in order for IYO SKY and Naraku, formerly known as EVIL in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The long-time couple released a joint statement on social media Sunday announcing their marriage to one another.

SKY and Naraku have been an item for nearly a decade, but have mostly kept private about their relationship until now. In an interview with Model Press, IYO said they decided that now was a good time to open up with Naraku having recently made his debut with NXT.

IYO SKY and Naraku are both now working for WWE

“We haven’t actually registered our marriage just yet, but the reason is that we’ve finally become colleagues at the same company. Until now, we were in different rings, and as wrestlers and superstars, we were independent of each other, so I felt there was no need to deliberately share details of our private lives. Now that we’re both under the same WWE contract—colleagues within the same company, so to speak—I really wanted to take this opportunity to let everyone know that we’re now a married couple.”

Reports about Naraku's arrival in WWE began to surface back before the Royal Rumble. He finally made his debut on the April 28 edition of NXT, when he interrupted an in-ring promo from reigning NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo.

He was unnamed at the time of his initial television appearance but eventually landed on the name Naraku, which translates to 'Hell' in Japanese. An apt nod to his former EVIL persona in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Lince Dorado and Naraku | The CW Network

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion made his WWE in-ring debut this past Tuesday night, making quick work of Lince Dorado. IYO SKY told Model Press that she is over the moon to now have her husband as a colleague.

“Although I’m the senior WWE Superstar and have been in the U.S. longer, staying on the front lines competing against the world in a foreign country like America is truly, truly grueling. I’m so happy that we’ve created an environment where we can support each other through that life as a couple. We plan to continue working hard together, supporting one another without letting our guard down, and pushing each other to grow even stronger.”

It's been a roller-coaster of a week for SKY, who wrestled a very emotional match with her longtime mentor Asuka at WWE Backlash. Following IYO's victory, Asuka said goodbye to WWE — at least for now.

The Takedown on SI wishes IYO SKY and Naraku our sincerest congratulations on their marriage.