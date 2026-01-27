The Latest on EVIL Potentially Heading to WWE After Leaving NJPW

EVIL is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, and he's believed to be bound for the United States.

The company officially announced his departure over the weekend in the following statement that was posted online.

“After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, EVIL, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the expiry of his contract at the end of January 2026. We apologize to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes EVIL the very best in his future activities."

Not long after the news broke, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer posted on his X account that EVIL was on his way to WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now heard similar.

"When evaluating options outside of NJPW, WWE and other Japanese companies are the likely options," Ross Sapp said in a new report Tuesday afternoon. "EVIL has been backstage at a number of WWE events, supporting those close to him, and we’re told that there have been talks between the two sides."

NJPW sources told Ross Sapp that they expect EVIL to try to relocate to the United States, despite options likely being available to him in Japan. All Elite Wrestling, however, is not expected to be a potential landing spot for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

EVIL is just the latest rumored free agent acquisition for WWE

WWE has lost a few members of the roster to retirement and free agency in recent months, with AJ Styles set to join that list if he loses to Gunther at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, but reinforcements are reportedly on the way.

Former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs has signed with WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp. He's expected to debut with the company in the near future and officially adopt his new name, Royce Keys.

Nine-time World Champion Chris Jericho is also expected to make his return to WWE. His contract with All Elite Wrestling reportedly expired at the end of 2025, although he's still listed as an active competitor on the AEW roster page.

Many people expect Jericho to be in Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Royal Rumble, but there has been no concrete reporting to suggest that he will be there. That said, the company reportedly feels very confident that they'll be able to keep their surprises under wraps this year.

15 of the 30 men's competitors have been announced publicly, as of this writing, which creates plenty of opportunity for WWE to create a few moments this weekend.

