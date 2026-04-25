IYO SKY Pens Emotional Goodbye to Kairi Sane Following WWE Release

Reactions continue to pour in from across the wrestling world after numerous WWE Superstars were released from their contracts, or did not have their deals renewed, on Friday afternoon.

One of the more shocking departures was that of multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess was a central figure in the still ongoing rivalry between IYO SKY and Asuka. It appeared as though the company was building toward a very satisfying split between Sane and her longtime tag team partner, especially given how Asuka had been verbally abusing her for weeks on end, but fans will no longer get to witness the conclusion to that story.

Kairi Sane | Netflix

Sane took to social media on Saturday to confirm the news that she will soon be a free agent, and thanked the fans for all their support over the years.

"I’m truly grateful to have people like you by my side. Thank you for always being with me. I’ll set sail… in my own time. Until then… I love you," she wrote on her X account.

Kairi's second tenure with WWE has now come to an end a little more than two years after she returned to the company in the fall of 2023. Her final match was just this past Monday as she teamed up with Asuka one final time. The Kabuki Warriors lost to IYO SKY and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and her closest friends have now broken their silence about her departure.

IYO SKY and Asuka say goodbye to Kairi Sane

"I understand that everyone, as an athlete, eventually faces a turning point when thinking about their life and career, but I feel so heartbroken that it came at such an unexpected time.



Kairi was truly loved by all her colleagues, not just as a performer but as a person.



She was kinder than anyone, a little airheaded in the most endearing way, funny, charming, and my proud best friend.

A comrade-in-arms who faced countless hardships in America, shed so many tears, and grew together with me. It's so hard to accept that Kairi won't be in the passenger seat of the rental car anymore, but...



I’m absolutely certain that with her innate talent and the incredible knowledge and experience she’s gained in WWE, Kairi’s new journey will be something truly amazing.



From the bottom of my heart, I wish for my beloved Kairi’s success and happiness.

I love you so much Kairi.



We’ll be best friends forever and always ." IYO SKY on X

Asuka also said her public goodbye to Kairi. She responded to Sane's post on her X account by writing, "No matter what, I’ll always be in your corner, Kairi. I’ll never leave you feeling alone."

Kairi Sane was one of several superstars to lose their jobs on Friday. Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Motor City Machine Guns, Alba Fyre, Zoey Stark, Santos Escobar and every member of the Wyatt Sicks headlined a list that included two dozen names from the main roster and NXT locker rooms.