Jacob Fatu Names the One WWE Star He Looks Forward to Facing

Jacob Fatu wants to test himself against the best inside a WWE ring.

Over the weekend at WWE WrestleMania 42, Jacob Fatu had one of the standout matches on Night One against Drew McIntyre in an Unsanctioned Match. The Samoan Werewolf picked up a huge victory and proceeded to make a surprising appearance Monday night on Raw to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As exciting as a match at Backlash between Fatu and Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship sounds, there's another top WWE Superstar out there right now that The Samoan Werewolf looks very much forward to facing in the ring.

Jacob Fatu | WWE

Jacob Fatu wants to have a match against Gunther

Fatu was a recent guest on the Club 520 Podcast. When asked if there is someone in the company he looks forward to facing or anyone he specifically wanted to call out, Fatu said he wasn't going to call him out, but made it clear he really wants a match against Gunther.

"Man, I ain't gonna call him out. But when I was in my room on my own eating my In-N-Out Burger, I was scrolling through the phone, and I thought about it, and I was like, oh shit, if me and Gunther was to go at it," Jacob Fatu teased. "And I swear, it never even crossed my mind.

"But when I'm sitting there and when I heard his entrance. They brought back the entrance music, his old one. And it just brought me chills for some reason, I don't know, and then I'm like, Nah, but that's crazy you asked, because that's what happened yesterday, and I thought about it. So, I mean, I'm not saying anything gonna happen, but I mean that is the answer. It is Gunther. Definitely Gunther."

Jacob Fatu respects Gunther's weight loss journey

When Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut in 2024, he was noticeably slimmer than he was during his time on the independent scene.

Gunther's transition from WWE NXT to the main roster saw The Ring General slim down and lose a bunch of weight in the process to change his look for the powers that be at the time, something Fatu greatly respects.

"I mean, especially with his journey, like his weight loss and everything," Jacob Fatu continued. "And then how he maintained it so well, to where you didn't even know he was bigger. So if you're talking about somebody working and doing his thing, I mean, Gunther is definitely up there, man."

Gunther | Netflix

If Jacob Fatu wants his match with Gunther, winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Roman Reigns next month at Backlash would certainly put The Samoan Werewolf in his crosshairs, who has made it clear he wants to become champion once again.