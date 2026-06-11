Newest Reporting on CM Punk's WWE Absence and Scheduled Return

There's been a lot of talk about the status of CM Punk in recent weeks. We now have a lot more information on what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

We haven't seen CM Punk since the Raw following WrestleMania 42. After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match was seemingly teased between Punk and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Instead, Punk would vanish from WWE programming without a trace.

In recent weeks, many rumors have surfaced regarding CM Punk's WWE status, with some even going so far as to claim he requested his release from the company. While this information doesn't appear accurate, we now have a pretty firm timeline for his eventual return to the company.

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk is expected back on WWE programming as soon as next month

CM Punk's WWE status was discussed at length on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. Several WWE sources have told WrestleVotes that they expect Punk to be back on WWE programming as soon as July.

One source specifically pointed towards Punk potentially returning to WWE on or by the July 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, which will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. While the date wasn't outright confirmed, it was stated that the expectation was that Punk's return to television wasn't too far off.

As far as the rumors of issues between Punk and TKO, none of those rumors have reached the WWE locker room. If there are real issues between the two sides, things are being kept very quiet.

CM Punk | Netflix

CM Punk is expected to have a "significant role" at SummerSlam

While CM Punk's return appears to still be a few weeks away, it makes sense for him to return following Night of Champions, given that he hasn't had the best history with Saudi Arabia, despite finally competing there last year against John Cena for the WWE Championship.

If Cody Rhodes is still WWE Champion after he finishes up with Gunther and the winner of the King of the Ring decides to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, this would allow WWE to circle back to what took place between Rhodes and Punk following WrestleMania 42 and put them together in the ring at SummerSlam.

While this would typically be a match the company would like to save for WrestleMania, with SummerSlam now being a two-night event, it makes it the second-biggest event on WWE's calendar. A match between Punk and Rhodes for the WWE Championship would surely boost ticket sales heading into August.