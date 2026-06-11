Newest Reporting on CM Punk's WWE Absence and Scheduled Return
There's been a lot of talk about the status of CM Punk in recent weeks. We now have a lot more information on what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.
We haven't seen CM Punk since the Raw following WrestleMania 42. After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match was seemingly teased between Punk and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Instead, Punk would vanish from WWE programming without a trace.
In recent weeks, many rumors have surfaced regarding CM Punk's WWE status, with some even going so far as to claim he requested his release from the company. While this information doesn't appear accurate, we now have a pretty firm timeline for his eventual return to the company.
CM Punk is expected back on WWE programming as soon as next month
CM Punk's WWE status was discussed at length on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. Several WWE sources have told WrestleVotes that they expect Punk to be back on WWE programming as soon as July.
One source specifically pointed towards Punk potentially returning to WWE on or by the July 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, which will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. While the date wasn't outright confirmed, it was stated that the expectation was that Punk's return to television wasn't too far off.
As far as the rumors of issues between Punk and TKO, none of those rumors have reached the WWE locker room. If there are real issues between the two sides, things are being kept very quiet.
CM Punk is expected to have a "significant role" at SummerSlam
While CM Punk's return appears to still be a few weeks away, it makes sense for him to return following Night of Champions, given that he hasn't had the best history with Saudi Arabia, despite finally competing there last year against John Cena for the WWE Championship.
If Cody Rhodes is still WWE Champion after he finishes up with Gunther and the winner of the King of the Ring decides to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, this would allow WWE to circle back to what took place between Rhodes and Punk following WrestleMania 42 and put them together in the ring at SummerSlam.
While this would typically be a match the company would like to save for WrestleMania, with SummerSlam now being a two-night event, it makes it the second-biggest event on WWE's calendar. A match between Punk and Rhodes for the WWE Championship would surely boost ticket sales heading into August.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime