Why LA Knight Could Be the Solution to WWE's Creative Stagnation

WWE, for reasons unbeknownst to the company's fanbase, has been very hesitant to rush young (or younger) stars to the top of the card, despite growing calls from said fanbase for their advancement.

Oba Femi, Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker, in particular, have future World Champion written all over them, but as evidenced by their recent booking, WWE is in no hurry to strap them up.

The Samoan Werewolf is coming off a loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat at Clash in Italy, and is finally standing behind his Tribal Chief as the Bloodline's newest enforcer.

Jacob Fatu has ACKNOWLEDGED @WWERomanReigns!!! ☝️



The Bloodline grows STRONGER! pic.twitter.com/B7ZBknybUX — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

Bron Breakker has been called in to sub for the injured Logan Paul as one half of the World Tag Team Champions, and he just lost to Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw, which appeared to be the blow-off of their rivalry. Then, there's Oba Femi.

The Ruler should be considered a favorite to win the King of the Ring Tournament, which would earn him the opportunity to face either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes for their respective championships at SummerSlam this August.

Recent reporting, however, suggests that Femi's run at the gold isn't planned until 2027 at the earliest. He's most likely destined for a rubber match with Brock Lesnar during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' this year. Although plans are said to be quite fluid for SummerSlam, which is just eight short weeks away.

As of this writing, Seth Rollins is the reported favorite to win King of the Ring and challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in Minneapolis.

Seth Rollins | WWE

Ordinarily, pitting these two former Shield members against one another would galvanize the WWE Universe. Especially since it's been over four years since they faced each other one-on-one in a televised contest, and that match ended in a disqualification.

The timing for a Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins trip down memory lane, however, just feels off. Social media is not the be-all end-all when it comes to judging the product, but it's an important barometer for how fans are feeling about the company's creative direction and it should not be entirely ignored.

When you look beyond the usual thick scummy film of troll comments, you will find passionate WWE fans who seem to be begging for something new, something fresh. Not the 7th inning stretch of The Bloodline saga or another Shield reunion.

It's not to say that those stories won't be really, really good. Certainly, the history and talent involved can deliver something special as we head into the summer months, but at a time when overall excitement for the product has cooled off significantly, why not explore some alternative paths forward?

Is it time to give LA Knight the most significant push of his career?

LA Knight | Netflix

Some of you may be screaming "YEAH!" at the top of your lungs in response to that question. Others may be looking at their screens cross-eyed. I'm simply asking, why not?

LA Knight made headlines this week when he spoke about his creative direction, or lack thereof, during Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

"I’m just kind of a man without a country, so to speak. I don’t have a set trajectory at this moment," Knight said about not being as over with the fans as in years past. "It’s a matter of just making sure that I’ve got direction, I’ve got somewhere to go, and I’ve got somewhere that people care about and something that people can sink their teeth into."

He's 100 percent right. The crowd reactions may not be what they were at the height of his popularity, but he still gets some of the loudest pops of anyone in the locker room. I was at Monday Night Raw in Columbus, Ohio, last month. I've witnessed this firsthand.

The Megastar would be the easiest man in the world to fire up. If WWE fans felt there was genuinely a chance that he could finally win the big one, they'd rally behind him in droves.

If the creative team is in no rush to crown a young WWE Champion, then how about giving an older vet their first run with the title?

Whether that's LA Knight, Finn Balor or even a heel Sami Zayn, they're all long overdue for an opportunity to carry the ball. Even if it ultimately doesn't work out, at least you'll show your audience that you're not afraid to take a bit of a risk, and in the case of LA Knight, reward years of fan loyalty and faith.

In recent years, the company has been more willing to take chances with the World Heavyweight Championship. Dating back to WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest, Gunther and Jey Uso held the big gold belt as first-time world champions.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

The last first-time WWE Champion is now three-time champ Cody Rhodes. Prior to the American Nightmare fulfilling his family's dream, it was Big E in September of 2021 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley.

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he was a man who desperately needed to hold the WWE Championship to cement his legacy. All these years later, he's become a completely different man.

He's a wrestler who no longer needs to hold the top prize in the industry to solidify his spot in the company. With or without the gold around his waist, he is still WWE's champion, the company's face and top ambassador. Perhaps he could use that position to allow someone else to finish their story in the coming weeks.

If it were up to me, and there are plenty of reasons to be grateful that it's not, I'd seriously consider giving LA Knight or Finn Balor the King of the Ring crown. Sami Zayn isn't in the tournament, even though he should be, but the Money in the Bank contract could and should be an option for all three of these guys.

WWE could take a huge swing by having Knight win King of the Ring and then beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship, which was his goal when he first declared himself for the field.

Again, I ask, why not? Eventually, the young guys will reach the top of the mountain. When that day comes, the window of opportunity could be firmly shut on someone like LA Knight finally winning the big one. It truly may be now or never.