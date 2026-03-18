Jade Cargill Makes Bold Claim About WrestleMania 42

Jade Cargill has wrestled at WrestleMania two times since joining the WWE, and she's 2-0 at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year.

Cargill made her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. She teamed up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to defeat the Damage CNTRL faction that featured Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane.

At WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas, Cargill beat Naomi in a singles match. Cargill had been feuding with Naomi since she was attacked and put through a car windshield. This year at WrestleMania 42 in the same building, Cargill is set to level up again. She's scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Cargill won the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event last November. She hasn't defended the belt much since winning it, but when she has, she's secured the victories and remained champion.

WrestleMania 42 is a signature moment in Jade Cargill's career

Even after the success she's had at WrestleMania to this point, Cargill made a bold claim about her upcoming match against Ripley. In an interview with Complex, Cargill said this year's WrestleMania is the biggest and grandest moment of her entire career.

Jade Cargill | WWE

“I don’t want to say this is going to be an easy match, it’s not. I’m going against the top girl. The number one girl in our company. I don’t think anyone will argue that. Do I know that I’m coming home with my title? Yes I do. I’m going to go balls to the wall. I’m going in with no regrets ... Rhea has never seen someone like me." Jade Cargill

Cargill continued:

"I think she’s phenomenal in her own right, but I’m phenomenal in mine as well. I’m not going to end my undefeated streak at WrestleMania. About to go 3-0. I think you guys are gonna see us put on a show and a clinic. I think she’s great, but I’m better. I’m a powerhouse. Nobody’s really seen me go toe-to-toe with such a stellar opponent. Yes, this will be the grandest match that I’ve had so far in my career." Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley isn't a stranger to world championship matches at WrestleMania. Ripley has competed at six different WrestleMania events and has been involved in world championship matches for the last three years in a row.

This year will mark her fourth straight title match at the WWE show of shows. Last year at WrestleMania 41, Ripley faced Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky in a triple threat match for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other announced matches for the show include Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.