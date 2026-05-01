Bianca Belair Reveals Why Now Was the Best Time for Her to Have a Baby

The E-S-T is about to have a B-A-B-Y, and she's revealed why now is the right time for her and husband Montez Ford to expand their family.

Bianca Belair surprised everyone when she made her return to WWE television at WrestleMania 42, interrupting host John Cena just moments after he announced the attendance figures for night one of the show.

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion and WrestleMania main-eventer then announced to the entire world that she was expecting her first child.

Bianca Belair found a silver lining during her year-long injury

The last time that Belair stood in the ring inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was at WrestleMania 41, where she competed in a spectacular triple threat match for the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Bianca suffered an injury that night, which wasn't initially expected to be a huge deal. Complications arose, however, which she went into more detail about in a pregnancy vlog that was posted to YouTube.

“As everybody knows, at WrestleMania, I broke my finger. I broke my knuckle, and I have joint damage, and I lost a portion of my joint, which can’t be fixed," Belair said. "I originally thought it was gonna be a pretty straightforward recovery. They said eight to 12 weeks, but it just started not really healing correctly. It still won’t bend to this day… and I can’t get in the ring.”

Bianca Belair | Netflix

Belair said that extended time on the sidelines, led to her making a life-altering decision. One that she's been waiting a long time to make.

“It kind of just got to the point where I hit four months, and I have always wanted to have a baby. I’m not getting any younger, and honestly, this is what I want to do. And I feel like for so long I was kind of putting what I wanted to do, and myself, on the back burner. Me and my husband, we had a talk, and I kind of just told him, ‘I’m ready just to do something for me, and I’ve sacrificed enough, and I’m ready to have a baby,'”

Her comments appear to have been recorded well before she underwent another surgery on her injured finger back in February.

Belair had been posting videos of her rehab process on social media, leading many to hope that she would be making her comeback to the ring in the near future. That will obviously not be happening now, for the best reason possible.