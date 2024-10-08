Janel Grant's Attorney Asks WWE To Waive NDA's For Vince McMahon Lawsuit
The attorney of the woman who accused former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking has asked his former company not to enforce non-disclosure agreements (NDA's) with current and former employees.
Ann Callis, the attorney representing Janel Grant in her lawsuit against McMahon, sent an emailed letter to attorneys for WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis according to a report from the Associated Press this morning. This would allow others with similar allegations of sexual misconduct against McMahon to come forward.
Quoting from the email:
“If WWE and its parent company Endeavor are serious about parting ways with Vince McMahon and the toxic workplace culture he created, their executives should have no problem with releasing former WWE employees from their NDAs. This is the first step to rehabilitating a company that covered up decades of sexual assault and human trafficking.”- Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant
McMahon’s spokesperson declined comment for the AP story. Attorneys for Laurinaitis, WWE, Endeavor, and TKO did not immediately reply to emails sent by AP.
Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE on January 25th. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company created after the corporate merger of WWE and UFC, on January 26th, one day after Grant’s lawsuit was filed.
McMahon has denied all allegations. Laurinaitis, through counsel, has denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim.
The full text of Janel Grant’s lawsuit can be found here.
This is a developing story.
MORE: Janel Grant's Reps Publish List Of 'Vince McMahon And WWE's Toxic Culture'