Je'Von Evans Responds to Controversial Kevin Nash Comments

Kevin Nash recently found himself in hot water online after offering his critique of WWE star Je'Von Evans.

The 21-year-old Monday Night Raw star has enjoyed a rapid rise through the WWE ranks since joining the company in late 2023. Although he's yet to get his hands on championship gold, Evans' high-flying performances have impressed fans and insiders alike, while his fun-loving personality has also endeared him to the WWE faithful.

However, Nash recently suggested that Evans needed to make changes to his presentation and give his character more of an edge. He said that Evans is a "little too Mr. Bojangles" and needs to be more "urban." The comments were immediately condemned as racially insensitive at best and called outright racist by others.

The veteran later apologised for using the term "Mr. Bojangles," but otherwise stood by his critique.

Je'Von Evans | WWE

Je'Von Evans remains unbothered by controversy

As he prepares for his first WrestleMania as a main roster WWE star, Evans recently sat down with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely to discuss the event as well as those comments from Nash. When asked specifically if he had a response for the WWE Hall of Famer, Evans said he's determined to just keep being himself.

"If you're not doing anything right, they're not talking about you." Je'Von Evans

The star went on to say that going out and having fun had gotten him this far, and he saw no reason to change his approach.

"If you're doing something right, or they've got your name in their mouth, you're grinding. Know what I mean? Some people have to do that, just so they can get views or whatever. Either way, at the end of the day, the Young OG is going to keep doing his thing. The Young OG is going to keep on being Je'Von Evans."

"No matter who likes it or doesn't like it, I'm going to keep having fun. Me being me, got me to where I'm at today. Apparently, I'm doing something right because my bosses love me."

Evans was most recently in action on Main Event, where he beat Dragon Lee, and prior to that, he competed inside the Elimination Chamber as he looked to become the number one contender for the WWE Title.

The star has previously stated that he's aiming to become the youngest world champion in WWE history. The record is currently held by Randy Orton, who won gold at the age of 24.