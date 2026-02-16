Kevin Nash Makes Controversial Critique of Je’Von Evans

Kevin Nash has always had public opinions about the wrestling industry, and he made another known well on a recent episode of his podcast.

This time, the opinion was on up-and-coming WWE Raw Superstar, Je'Von Evans. On his Kliq This podcast, Nash praised Evans for his athletic ability. However, he also offered up controversial critiques of his character.

"He can strike," Nash said. He throws a good punch. Something where you tell me if this s--- were real, all this athleticism I have, I can use. Not if this s--- was real, I would cartwheel off your motherf---ing body like you would never see. He sells good. He does everything good. It's just that you have to fight.”

Nash continued, but commented on the Evans character not having as much edge as he would like.

“He's an incredible athlete," Nash said. "He’s a little bit too f---ing Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little bit more urban. I understand it's Netflix. I understand there's a big f---ing world out there besides the one that f---ing 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants, but I just want him to have a little bit of an edge.

Evans was called up to the main WWE roster earlier this year and has been feuding with the second El Grande Americano. This week on Raw, Evans is scheduled to participate in a men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Gunther and Dominik Mysterio.

The winner will wrestle in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE on February 28, and the winner of that will wrestle for a world championship at WrestleMania.

Last week on Raw, Evans made social media highlights everywhere when he hit an OG Cutter from across the ring onto a splashing opponent. Unique and high-flying offense has been a staple of the Evans act since he began in NXT.

Evans was a popular NXT act, but never held NXT gold because of his fast track to the main roster. He is the youngest member of the Raw roster and has plans to break WWE records.

In an interview on the WWE Raw post-show podcast, Evans confirmed that he wanted to become the youngest world heavyweight champion in history. That record is currently held by Randy Orton. He won the title at the age of 24. Prior to that, the record was held by Brock Lesnar.

