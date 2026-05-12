New Report Reveals London's Chance of Hosting WrestleMania in 2028

WWE is taking the company's biggest show of the year overseas for the first time ever in 2027, when WrestleMania 43 takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The big move outside of North America has extended the conversation about future events to places like England and Ireland. London's mayor has long been pushing for his city to host WrestleMania, but with bids already being prepared for the 2028 show, it doesn't appear that the city will be an option within the next couple of years.

“There are general discussions with WWE, but at present no specific discussions around bringing the 2028 WrestleMania to London,” Tom Degun of the Economic Desk with the Mayor of London’s Press Office told POST Wrestling.

Both Indianapolis, Indiana and New Orleans, Louisiana already have agreements in place to serve as a WrestleMania host city in the future, and city leaders in Nashville, Tennessee have recently claimed that they are approaching the finish line to book WrestleMania 44 at the brand new Nissan Stadium.

While bringing the 'Showcase of the Immortals' to London in 2028 isn't actively being discussed, Degun told POST Wrestling that Mayor Sadiq Khan is determined to bring even more sporting events to London, including the biggest that WWE has to offer. Conversations about future opportunities will continue.

WWE is preparing to embark on a summer European tour that will include multiple stops across the UK. Among them are episodes of both Raw and SmackDown from The O2 Arena in London. That episode of the Blue Brand will be taped on Tuesday, June 23, and air on tape delay in the United States on Friday, June 26, ahead of Night of Champions the following night in Saudi Arabia.

2026 WWE United Kingdom Summer Tour Schedule

WWE Summer European Tour Dates | WWE

Thursday, May 28 - WWE European Summer Tour - M&A Bank Arena in Liverpool, UK

Saturday, June 20 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Cardiff, UK

Sunday, June 21 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK

Monday, June 22 - Monday Night Raw - O2 Arena in London, UK

Tuesday, June 23 - Friday Night SmackDown - O2 Arena in London, UK

Wednesday, June 24 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Sheffield, UK

The summer European tour will also include stops in France, Portugal, and Spain ahead of the first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy, Clash in Italy, on Sunday, May 31.