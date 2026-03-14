Jelly Roll Could Have a Very Surprising Tag Team Partner at WrestleMania 42

Jelly Roll may be ready to lace up his wrestling boots once again.

The three-time Grammy Award winner returned to WWE Friday night on SmackDown as a guest on Miz TV. As those segments often do, things turned physical when Kit Wilson interjected himself into the conversation and The Miz ended up becoming the unintended victim of a Jelly Roll right cross.

It's important to note that The Miz ate that knuckle sandwich mere moments after he was cursed by Danhausen for refusing to take him on as a protégé. When are people going to learn not to mess with that guy?

Having Jelly Roll mix it up with WWE Superstars along the road to WrestleMania 42 is very much being done with purpose, according to recent reports.

Word emerged last week that the creative team was eyeing him for some kind of a role in Las Vegas, and now the folks over at BodySlam have learned a bit more. Jelly Roll is currently in discussion to wrestle his first match since last year's SummerSlam.

"Sources indicate to BodySlam that Jelly Roll has been discussed for a tag team match at WrestleMania. The discussed tag match would see Jelly Roll teaming up with Royce Keys. The story of the pairing would have to do with their stories of hardships in their lives."

Royce Keys is a very surprising choice to team with Jelly Roll at WrestleMania 42

Royce Keys | WWE

Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble back in January and has completely disappeared from television ever since. Which is why it's very surprising to hear his name being brought up creatively now, five weeks out from WrestleMania 42.

There is a clear thought process behind pairing Keys with Jelly Roll, as both men have been very candid about their troubled upbringing.

“I’ve had teachers tell me, ‘Oh, okay, well, you graduated.... I’m sure I’ll be at your funeral in two to three years,’” Keys said during an episode of Stephanie McMahon's 'What's Your Story?" podcast.

While speaking to the future WWE Hall of Famer, Keys described growing up in an environment in the greater Oakland, California area where a lot of young men either ended up dead or in prison. Jelly Roll, meantime, was convicted on multiple felonies in his younger days, including aggravated robbery and drug related crimes.

Keys has not been sitting on the couch in his absence. He's been working dark matches ahead of SmackDown for the past few weeks against the likes of Nathan Frazer, Rey Fenix and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Jelly Roll still just has the one match at SummerSlam under his belt. He teamed up with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. It'll be interesting to see if Jelly and Royce do team up in Las Vegas, and who they end up facing. Could it be The Miz and Kit Wilson? Or perhaps The Miz and Danhausen? There are certainly some options on the table.