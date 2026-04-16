Jey Uso Attacks Rapper Cam'ron During Heated Podcast Confrontation

Jey Uso is done with people underestimating him and undermining his accomplishments in pro wrestling.

Jey Uso is set to tag with his twin brother Jimmy Uso and LA Knight against streaming sensation iShowSpeed and current WWE Tag Team champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory of The Vision. The Usos and Knight have taken turns harassing members of The Vision leading up to WrestleMania, and Jey has shown a slightly different side of himself on recent episodes of WWE Raw.

The superstars of WWE are currently making the media rounds to promote "The Show of Shows," and Jey seems exhausted with people telling him how to feel and who he should be interacting with. Ever since his interaction with CM Punk almost a month ago, Uso has been locked in with his brother, but he's shown some edge.

Some fans have speculated that the former World Heavyweight champion could be inching towards a potential heel turn this weekend, and Uso's latest decision could be the best indicator yet of the possible move.

LA Knight and The Usos vs. iShowSpeed and The Vision | WWE

Jey Uso puts hands on Cam'ron

Cam'ron has been a famous rapper since the early 1990s. In recent years, his sports and pop culture podcast titled It Is What It Is has spiked in popularity. The rapper had Jey Uso on live on Thursday morning, but expressed displeasure that his producer had only a "Saturday" wrestler on the show. Jey Uso's match takes place this Saturday, April 18.

Once Uso had heard enough, he grabbed Cam'ron with both hands by his sweater and pulled him over the table onto the floor. Uso landed on strike before being pulled off by producers and co-hosts of the show.

Cam'ron has already posted the interaction on social media and claims he will be at WrestleMania this weekend in Las Vegas.

Jey Uso's had enough

Jey Uso has always been the more serious brother in the pair, and the one with the hotter temper and shorter fuse. However, something has felt different on WWE television recently. Jimmy showed restraint when dealing with CM Punk disrespecting their uncle on March 9, while all Jey wanted to do was unleash his wrath on the current World Heavyweight champion.

Two weeks later, it was Jey Uso who pleaded with Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns to annihilate Punk during an altercation. Now, Jey Uso's emotions have led him to strike media personalities while promoting WrestleMania.

It will be worth monitoring Jey Uso's actions leading into his match this Saturday at WrestleMania.