Top WWE Raw Star Has Officially Been Traded to SmackDown

One of Raw's top stars has been officially traded to WWE SmackDown.

Eagle-eyed WWE fans noticed on the King of the Ring brackets over the weekend that Finn Balor was labeled as a SmackDown Superstar. That wasn't an error, the Prince is heading to Friday nights.

During one of the commercial breaks on WWE Raw this afternoon, Byron Saxton spoke with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. During the segment, Saxton revealed that Finn Balor had been traded to SmackDown. Unfortunately, Saxton didn't reveal who Raw got in the trade for the former Universal Champion.

Finn Balor will carry momentum into the King of the Ring tournament

Finn Balor | WWE

Finn Balor has had a pretty eventful 2026 as a member of the Raw roster. The former leader of Judgment Day had two shots at the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk this year. Unfortunately, Balor came up short both times.

But that doesn't mean The Demon King is treading water either. Since Elimination Chamber, Balor has won three of his last four matches, including his final match on Raw for the time being against JD McDonagh in a street fight on May 18.

Balor is scheduled to compete in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament this year against Jey Uso, Royce Keys, and LA Knight.

Who should Raw get for the Finn Balor trade?

Finn Balor has been traded to SmackDown#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/P1mMyK8s04 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 1, 2026

With Finn Balor getting a fresh start on SmackDown, who could be moving to Monday nights? It's very likely that the answer is already in front of our faces.

Despite being listed as a SmackDown Superstar, Jacob Fatu has spent a great deal of time on Monday nights since WrestleMania 42. With Fatu being officially added to The Bloodline on this week's episode of Raw, it would make complete sense to officially move Fatu off Fridays and move him to Monday on a permanent basis.

If that's not the play, an outside shot could be someone like Royce Keys, who has been the only person as of late with Fatu's best interests in mind. It would also get Keys away from the odd storyline currently unfolding with Damian Priest over on SmackDown.

Did I hear my name #wweclash — Royce Keys (@RealRoyceKeys) May 31, 2026

Roman Reigns also namedropped Keys following his victory on Sunday at Clash in Italy, something that didn't go unnoticed by the former AEW star.

The Red Brand could also use an additional women's star to help bolster the roster. Someone like former Women's United States Champion Giulia, who received a great ovation Monday afternoon in Italy, could use a fresh start.

It's also completely possible that WWE never explains who Balor was traded for at all. It certainly wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened.