Joe Hendry Takes Aim at Logan Paul With New Music Video

Joe Hendry made his name thanks to a catchy entrance song and music video that captured the hearts of pro wrestling fans around the world.

With the momentum generated by his song, Hendry rose through the ranks of TNA before signing with WWE and debuting in NXT. Hendry became the NXT Champion and was then called up to the WWE Raw roster after WrestleMania this year.

How did Hendry debut? Well, a musical performance — a fitting way for his character to try and grab the audience's attention right out of the gate.

Hendry hosted a concert on his first official night on Raw and targeted Logan Paul with the song. He clamored for WWE to "Fire, fire, can we fire Logan Paul" during the musical number, and the catchy tune he sang stuck with the WWE Universe.

Joe Hendry drops new WWE music video

Joe Hendry | WWE

This week on the show, Hendry wrestled a one-on-one match against Paul's tag partner, Austin Theory. Before the match began, Hendry sang the Paul song once again. This prompted Paul to storm down to the ring and declare himself untouchable by TKO Group because he was good business.

The Hendry vs. Theory match ended in a no-contest because of outside interference from Paul and The Vision. Hendry got the ultimate revenge on Tuesday morning, though, as WWE officially released a music video for the new "Can We Fire Logan Paul" song.

The video can be seen in its entirety below.

Can We Fire Logan Paul? - Official Music Video pic.twitter.com/NymV6C8L2l — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) May 5, 2026

Hendry has been a fan favorite in pro wrestling since his TNA days. He shocked the world at last year's WrestleMania as the surprise opponent for Randy Orton. Hendry lost the match in just a couple of minutes, but the move was notable because Hendry was a member of the TNA roster at the time.

As for Hendry's target, Logan Paul, he's currently one half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions on Raw along with Theory. Last year, Paul joined The Vision faction to be close to Paul Heyman. He's now a key figure in that group, which also features Bron Breakker as one of the lead stars.

Hendry and Paul are on a collision course for a match, but it's not currently scheduled for Backlash this weekend. Backlash takes place on Saturday from Tampa and will feature an appearance from John Cena.

Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins, and more.