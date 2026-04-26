Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Two Matches Announced for April 27 WWE Raw
With WWE Backlash less than two weeks away, the company's flagship show will roll into the Sames Auto Arena in Loredo, Texas tomorrow night.
General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to bring back his weekly WWE Raw rundown, and he confirmed that World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be in the building to provide an answer to Jacob Fatu.
The Samoan Werewolf issued a challenge to his cousin last Monday night, saying he needed to have the World Heavyweight Title in his possession. The OTC has taken the past seven days to carefully think over Fatu's proposal for Backlash, and Adam Pearce says that Reigns will issue his response to live on Netflix.
Bron Breakker is dead set on making Seth Rollins' life a living hell moving forward. He cost The Visionary his match against Gunther at WrestleMania 42, and then laid him out with multiple spears last week on Raw. Adam Pearce has announced that Rollins will be in Loredo to kick off tomorrow's broadcast, and he has a few things he'd like to get off his chest.
The greatest women's superstar in the history of WWE will also be making her return to Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' to become the winningest female competitor in the history of WrestleMania and a three-time Women's Intercontinental Champion. This victory lap is about to be legendary, or insufferable, depending on your view of The Man.
Former NXT Champion Joe Hendry will be making his Raw debut with a concert performance, and Adam Pearce has now made two matches official. Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta will go one-on-one with Rusev, and it will be Bayley & Lyra Valkyria taking on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in their corner.
CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Stephanie Vaquer are also being advertised for the show locally. Check back in a 6 a.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) Monday morning for The Takedown on SI's official Monday Night Raw preview.
WWE Raw card for April 27 (announced):
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu
- Seth Rollins will open the show to get some things off his chest
- Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch returns to the Red Brand
- Joe Hendry concert performance in his WWE Raw debut
- Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev
- Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez w/ Women's World Champion Liv Morgan
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com