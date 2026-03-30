John Cena Makes Massive WrestleMania 42 Announcement

With WWE WrestleMania 42 just weeks away, it was revealed on Monday morning that the event will indeed have a host. Coincidentally, it just happens to be one of the biggest names in WWE history.

John Cena ended his WWE career back in December at Saturday Night's Main Event, tapping out to Gunther in a shocking moment that brought his 20-year run at the top to a close. That won't end up being the lasting memory WWE fans have of him, though, as he'll make an impression on WrestleMania 42.

Cena and WWE announced on Monday morning that the future WWE Hall of Famer will take on hosting duties for the two-day event on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium. The 48-year-old made the announcement on social media, posting a video of himself filming a Netflix movie.

Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/nyNypOhRpk — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 30, 2026

"...there's a road to WrestleMania going on, and Hollywood is really close to Vegas. Rumor around this town is WrestleMania needs a host. Well, I'm already on that road. So I will see you at WrestleMania," Cena said in the clip.

Cena returns to Vegas for WrestleMania

Cena has had a couple of major matches at Allegiant Stadium, both with significant stakes. He made his post-pandemic return to wrestling in 2021 with a headlining match at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" getting the best of the Hollywood star. However, it was last year that Cena made history.

Fresh off his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, Cena would go on to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 41. Cena, with the help of rapper Travis Scott, would defeat Rhodes, winning his record-breaking 17th world title.

John Cena during his retirement tour. | WWE

The match was widely panned by audiences, but nonetheless, it helped Cena make WWE history in the process.

Cena would remain a heel through the first half of 2025, eventually turning babyface two nights before his rematch with Rhodes at SummerSlam. He would then drop the world title back to Rhodes, who goes into this year's WrestleMania as champion once again, this time against Randy Orton.

John Cena's WWE farewell

Though the reception to the first half of Cena's farewell tour was mixed, once he became a beloved hero again, the tide appeared to turn.

John Cena after tapping out to Gunther. | WWE

The 17-time world champion would have memorable bouts with Rhodes, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio en route to his collision with Gunther in his final match. There, Gunther tapped Cena out, a historic moment that brought his in-ring career to a close.