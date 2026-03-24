WWE May Have Revealed Match Lineups for Both Nights of WrestleMania

WWE ran its first two-night edition of WrestleMania during the height of COVID-19 in April of 2020. The two-night formula was born of necessity to comply with social distancing rules and regulations, but it became part of the WrestleMania weekend tradition in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Two nights of WrestleMania means a large card, but one that keeps fans on the edge of their seat throughout the build-up and lead-in to the show. Fans can purchase weekend passes to the event as well as single-night tickets.

Roman Reigns & CM Punk | Netflix

The kicker is, WWE doesn't typically release the rundown of which matches are on which day until WrestleMania week itself.

Until now? WWE may have spoiled their lineup announcement with match graphics that have already been revealed for the event.

Did WWE accidentally reveal its single-night WrestleMania cards for this year?

The company has officially announced that Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship would be the night two WrestleMania main event. Confirmed for night one is Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both of those match graphics are different in style and color.

Rhodes and Orton is tinted a yellow-orange color, while Reigns and Punk has a blue tint to it. If other match graphics follow suit in the same way, WWE has, in fact, albeit indirectly, revealed which matches will be on which nights.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

Of the announced matches so far, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship and AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship join Rhodes vs. Orton, adopting the orange color tone for night one of WrestleMania Saturday.

The other blue-tinted match graphics that join Reigns vs. Punk on WrestleMania Sunday include both Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi and Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship. WWE has not made these announcements official for the show.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

Wrestlemania 42 will stream live on ESPN Unlimited and on Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. No other matches for the event have been announced at this time, though rumors of a women's tag title match have swirled since this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Last year, WWE ran the same venue in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41. It was headlined by John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.