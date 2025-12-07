John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance To Support WWE Star Ahead Of Final Match

John Cena is once again giving back to the future of professional wrestling.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on December 13 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., with the show set to feature Cena’s final match as he goes one-on-one with Gunther, who won the Last Time Is Now Tournament to earn the opportunity.

Cena also requested that Saturday Night’s Main Event be a showcase for some of WWE’s rising talent. There will be WWE main roster vs. NXT exhibition matches, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. new NXT Champion Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, and more.

Speaking of Bayley, the former women’s champion held a training camp for women’s wrestlers on Saturday, and the GOAT decided to make a surprise appearance.

Bayley revealed on X that Cena showed up at the Lodestone 2025 event in Florida and spent eight hours with the group, watching 10 different matches in the process.

“Thank you @JohnCena.” Bayley wrote. “And as we're exactly one week away from his last match, John showed up today. Watched 10 women's matches, and spent 8 hours with us. LEGIT EIGHT HOURS. No conversation or piece of advice could've impacted me the way he did today, by just showing up. Not just for me, but for each person in that room. This meant the world. I'll always strive to be what John was today. THE GOAT.”

Cena is a record-setting 17-time World Champion and became a Grand Slam Champion by defeating Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship on the November 10 edition of Raw in his hometown of Boston.

Dominik regained the title by scoring the win against Cena at Survivor Series thanks to the help of a returning Liv Morgan.

This isn’t the first time Cena has given back to the future of professional wrestling during his WWE retirement tour.

Natalya revealed last month that Cena made an appearance at her wrestling school to spend time with her students.

“Thank you, @JohnCena,” she wrote on X. “The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever.

Back in October, Cena posted a special thank you to the talent at the WWE Performance Center after a visit to Orlando.

"Thank you to everyone at the WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future,” Cena wrote. “Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful."

Cena also appeared during the two-week NXT Gold Rush event to choose the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors for both the men’s and women’s matches.

Je’Von Evans won the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on Saturday, while EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey pulled off the upset to win the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

