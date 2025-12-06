John Cena Reveals His Honest Reaction To Learning Final WWE Opponent

John Cena has shared his reaction to learning his final WWE opponent.

The GOAT is set for the last match of his legendary WWE career at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and he now knows who he’ll face after a thrilling conclusion to The Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Gunther scored the win against LA Knight in the finals of the tournament on this week’s SmackDown, and it’ll be ‘The Ring General’ who will try to pick up the biggest victory of his career by defeating the record-setting 17-time World Champion in his final match.

Cena took to X to reveal his honest reaction to Gunther being the opponent for his last match, noting that it will be ‘an honor’ to go toe to toe with a man who has earned both his respect and the opportunity.

“The stage is set for One Last Match,” Cena wrote. “On a night of epic proportions, it is an honor to face off against an opponent who I respect and who has earned the right to issue this final challenge! I will bring my best, I know he will do the same! Don’t miss the Final Time!”

The match will be the first-ever meeting between the two superstars.

Gunther returned to WWE on the November 17 episode of Raw to enter the Last Time Is Now Tournament. He had been off television since August after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Cena at Survivor Series to regain the Intercontinental Championship.

Should Gunther Defeat John Cena In His Final WWE Match?

With Gunther slotted as the opponent, all the discussion turns to whether he should send Cena into retirement with a loss.

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

Gunther vowed to make Cena ‘finally give up’ and is clearly on a mission to not only gain the victory but also to embarrass the WWE legend in his last match.

Should he do that, it would be a moment that Gunther could revisit any time his critics doubt him. Retiring John Cena? That accomplishment belongs to just one man, and Gunther would not let his rivals forget that.

However, Cena winning would give him a heroic sendoff, overcoming the odds to notch one of the most impressive wins of his career.

It’s a win-win for WWE, and there are worthy arguments for both Cena and Gunther in this unique scenario.

