John Cena Details Retirement Tour
John Cena is retiring in 2025.
But not at WrestleMania.
Cena plans to wrestle a long list of dates in 2025, spanning from January to December. He will be part of Raw when it moves to Netflix in January, and he is currently planning to wrestle a yet-to-be determined number of matches–somewhere from the mid-30s to the mid-40s–throughout the year.
Speaking with assorted media at the Money in the Bank press conference, Cena said the idea to retire was not entirely his own.
“I approached the WWE with this idea,” said Cena. “And they kind of initiated the talks that this would be a great span of time to do it.
“They thought the time was now.”
Cena covered a lot of ground in the press conference. He reminded everyone that no one person is bigger than the entity, explained that his final opponent will not be one that he chooses, and that he was flattered to be asked to be a part of a yearlong retirement tour.
Asked if he was willing to turn heel in the final year of his career, Cena answered honestly.
“After 22 years, you will get my authentic self,” said Cena. “I don’t know how much impact that would have. I think you would see through it.”
Cena was also asked about Vince McMahon, the banished WWE patriarch who he has voiced his support for amid ugly accusations.
“I’d really much rather talk about what’s ahead of us,” said Cena. “I think we’re on the precipice of something pretty special. If you want that information, dig hard enough and you’ll find it.”
To no one’s surprise, Cena claimed that his retirement will be permanent. That is not to imply it won’t be, but that has been a staple for the scores of professional wrestlers who vowed to retire and then returned.
“I have no intention of being physical in any way [after I retire],” said Cena. “I will be a fan and an advocate, and that’s it.”
Cena also shared his motivation for the final stretch of his legendary career.
“My goal is to bring generations together to make memories that last a lifetime,” said Cena. “Right now, what’s most important to me is to buckle up for a 2025 that should be very interesting.”