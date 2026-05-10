John Cena Seemingly Addresses Online Criticism About the John Cena Classic

It sounds like the John Cena Classic is very much a work in progress.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion promised a history-making announcement Saturday night at WWE Backlash, and with most people assuming it would be tied to the launch of Club WWE, he revealed plans for an all-new single day event and championship that would be named after himself.

The concept of the event builds off the night of his retirement, where several of the top names in NXT squared off against main roster veterans prior to his bout with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December.

John Cena is not afraid of failure when it comes to the John Cena Classic

John Cena | WWE

The John Cena Classic will be a showcase for the stars of tomorrow, and perhaps serve as a career launching pad. That said, some people are skeptical about its prospects. Particularly when it comes to the fan vote element of the event, and Cena himself seems to have heard the online criticism.

"The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means, yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs," Cena wrote on his X account Sunday night. "I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure, and I’m not afraid of that and believe it’s still worth stepping ‘in the arena.’"

According to the future WWE Hall of Famer, the inaugural John Cena Classic Champion will not be determined by wins and losses. Instead, the WWE Universe will cast their votes for the superstar whom they believe is most deserving. Which means that someone could lose their match, or matches, and still be crowned the champion if they capture the hearts of the audience.

When asked to give advice, especially with WWE, I often reply

‘be authentic’

‘do not fear failure’

‘know your why.’

The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs.

I’m aware that… — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 10, 2026

In his social media post, Cena said he is often asked for advice by up and coming stars. His replies typically center around authenticity, not being afraid to fail and knowing your why. With his in-ring career now over, Cena had to find a new 'why' for himself and this event has now taken center stage.

"My ‘why’ is to use whatever energy or relevance I have left in hopes to create a launchpad of opportunity for all talent to show their skills while simultaneously creating a unique experience for our dedicated fan base," Cena wrote. "At the very least… we all learn something. At the very best... we all create something. I’m ready for wherever the road takes us. Thank you WWE for this opportunity. More details to come as we figure all this out!"

As of this writing, it's not clear when or where the first John Cena Classic will take place. We'll keep you updated on that information just as soon as it's available.