John Cena Seemingly Addresses Online Criticism About the John Cena Classic
It sounds like the John Cena Classic is very much a work in progress.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion promised a history-making announcement Saturday night at WWE Backlash, and with most people assuming it would be tied to the launch of Club WWE, he revealed plans for an all-new single day event and championship that would be named after himself.
The concept of the event builds off the night of his retirement, where several of the top names in NXT squared off against main roster veterans prior to his bout with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December.
John Cena is not afraid of failure when it comes to the John Cena Classic
The John Cena Classic will be a showcase for the stars of tomorrow, and perhaps serve as a career launching pad. That said, some people are skeptical about its prospects. Particularly when it comes to the fan vote element of the event, and Cena himself seems to have heard the online criticism.
"The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means, yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs," Cena wrote on his X account Sunday night. "I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure, and I’m not afraid of that and believe it’s still worth stepping ‘in the arena.’"
According to the future WWE Hall of Famer, the inaugural John Cena Classic Champion will not be determined by wins and losses. Instead, the WWE Universe will cast their votes for the superstar whom they believe is most deserving. Which means that someone could lose their match, or matches, and still be crowned the champion if they capture the hearts of the audience.
In his social media post, Cena said he is often asked for advice by up and coming stars. His replies typically center around authenticity, not being afraid to fail and knowing your why. With his in-ring career now over, Cena had to find a new 'why' for himself and this event has now taken center stage.
"My ‘why’ is to use whatever energy or relevance I have left in hopes to create a launchpad of opportunity for all talent to show their skills while simultaneously creating a unique experience for our dedicated fan base," Cena wrote. "At the very least… we all learn something. At the very best... we all create something. I’m ready for wherever the road takes us. Thank you WWE for this opportunity. More details to come as we figure all this out!"
As of this writing, it's not clear when or where the first John Cena Classic will take place. We'll keep you updated on that information just as soon as it's available.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com