Paige Shows Off the Damage After Being Busted Open on WWE SmackDown

What a way to welcome someone back to WWE.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend made one thing very clear Friday night on WWE SmackDown, they want their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles back.

The Irresistible Forces walked into WrestleMania 42 last month with the gold around their waists, but it was Brie Bella and the returning Paige who left Las Vegas as the new champions.

OH MY 😳



The Irresistible Forces have made it VERY clear that they want the Women's Tag Team Titles back! @lashlegendwwe | @LinaFanene pic.twitter.com/kDZz8asM4Q — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

Nia and Lash interrupted an in-ring promo segment between the tag champs and Fatal Influence Friday night in Jacksonville, Florida, but they had no intentions of leaving without first sending a message.

As the Irresistible Forces were talking down Jacy Jayne and her friends, they both took a sudden hard left and clocked Paige and Brie with their microphones.

The segment ended with Fatal Influence backing away, as Nia dropped a leg on Paige and Lash hit Brie with her finishing move. Some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed drops of blood on the canvass around Paige as she rolled out of the ring. She has since taken to social media to show off the extent of the damage.

Paige was busted open Friday night on SmackDown

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion suffered a pretty decent-sized gash on the top of her head, which required stitches from the medical staff to close.

Paige appeared to be in good spirits about what happened. She was joking with the doctors that Nia made her makeup look "way cooler" and her Instagram post included the playful caption, "[Nia Jax] said, 'Welcome back bitch.'"

It's pretty well documented that Jax and Paige have had a very close friendship, behind the scenes, for years. Obviously, this was an accident and Paige appears to be treating it as such.

Paige and Brie Bella | WWE

It was a rough ending to what was a rollercoaster of a day for Paige. Earlier on Friday, she was finally gifted custom sideplates for her WWE Women's Tag Team Title belt, after walking around with the generic WWE logo sideplates ever since WrestleMania.

Later in the day, both she and Brie Bella had a brief run in with Danhausen. They were nearly struck by a fallen ladder backstage, and then Danhausen yanked on Brie's hair as he ran by the SmackDown camera crew. The encounter should have served as a sign that they were both in for some trouble when they went down to the ring that night.

Thankfully, it appears that Paige is just fine, and she should be able to continue fighting off the rest of the women's tag team division without delay.