WWE Backlash 2026 Live Results: Reigns vs Fatu, John Cena Announcement & More

Tonight's WWE Backlash premium live event will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Following Roman Reigns' return to the head of the table at WrestleMania 42 when he defeated CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, another member of his bloodline decided to step forward and challenge for the throne.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Jacob Fatu interrupted Roman Reigns and The Usos and challenged him for the title at Backlash. The following week, Reigns tried to declare nepotism as the reason he wouldn't give his cousin a shot at the title, only to be on the receiving end of a Tongan Death Grip for his comments.

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns | Netflix

Now with the match official for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight at Backlash, will Roman Reigns leave Tampa with the title? Or will the Samoan Werewolf shock the world and usher WWE into a new chapter? Tune in to find out.

A rematch from WrestleMania 42 will also take place this evening, as Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against Sami Zayn. This time, however, Williams will be the man defending the title against Zayn. Will Zayn get his revenge for last night's Gingerbread Man Funeral? Or will Williams get the last laugh? We'll find out soon enough.

Seth Rollins' in-ring return last month at WrestleMania 42 against Gunther was ruined due to the surprise return of Bron Breakker. The rivalry between these two has become extremely personal in recent months, and it could be argued that both men desperately need a win at Backlash later tonight.

After months of anticipation, a match between Asuka and IYO SKY will finally take place later tonight at Backlash. Many fans believe this match should have taken place weeks ago at WrestleMania and would have likely had a better payoff, as Kairi Sane was still part of the company at that time. While there has been speculation that Sane might appear this evening to conclude this story, that's far from confirmed.

Danhausen will also be making his WWE premium live event in-ring debut tonight as he teams with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson. After failing to clone himself last night on SmackDown, Danhausen must find a new partner for tonight's show.

John Cena will also make an appearance tonight at Backlash, where he promises to make an announcement that will "shock the very foundation of WWE." While many just expect an announcement about Club WWE, will Cena's announcement truly live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

At Backlash...ANYTHING can happen. 👊#WWEBacklash streams TONIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT on the @espn App with an ESPN Unlimited and @netflix internationally. pic.twitter.com/6rHFms8zbm — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

WWE Backlash results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE Backlash will begin at 6 p.m. EST.

WWE Backlash card:

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

IYO SKY vs. Asuka

Danhausen and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

John Cena will make a "historic announcement"