WWE Backlash 2026 Live Results: Reigns vs Fatu, John Cena Announcement & More
Tonight's WWE Backlash premium live event will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Following Roman Reigns' return to the head of the table at WrestleMania 42 when he defeated CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, another member of his bloodline decided to step forward and challenge for the throne.
On the Raw after WrestleMania, Jacob Fatu interrupted Roman Reigns and The Usos and challenged him for the title at Backlash. The following week, Reigns tried to declare nepotism as the reason he wouldn't give his cousin a shot at the title, only to be on the receiving end of a Tongan Death Grip for his comments.
Now with the match official for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight at Backlash, will Roman Reigns leave Tampa with the title? Or will the Samoan Werewolf shock the world and usher WWE into a new chapter? Tune in to find out.
A rematch from WrestleMania 42 will also take place this evening, as Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against Sami Zayn. This time, however, Williams will be the man defending the title against Zayn. Will Zayn get his revenge for last night's Gingerbread Man Funeral? Or will Williams get the last laugh? We'll find out soon enough.
Seth Rollins' in-ring return last month at WrestleMania 42 against Gunther was ruined due to the surprise return of Bron Breakker. The rivalry between these two has become extremely personal in recent months, and it could be argued that both men desperately need a win at Backlash later tonight.
After months of anticipation, a match between Asuka and IYO SKY will finally take place later tonight at Backlash. Many fans believe this match should have taken place weeks ago at WrestleMania and would have likely had a better payoff, as Kairi Sane was still part of the company at that time. While there has been speculation that Sane might appear this evening to conclude this story, that's far from confirmed.
Danhausen will also be making his WWE premium live event in-ring debut tonight as he teams with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson. After failing to clone himself last night on SmackDown, Danhausen must find a new partner for tonight's show.
John Cena will also make an appearance tonight at Backlash, where he promises to make an announcement that will "shock the very foundation of WWE." While many just expect an announcement about Club WWE, will Cena's announcement truly live up to the hype? Only time will tell.
WWE Backlash results:
The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE Backlash will begin at 6 p.m. EST.
WWE Backlash card:
- World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
- WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
- IYO SKY vs. Asuka
- Danhausen and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson
- John Cena will make a "historic announcement"
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime