Johnny Gargano Sends Message to WWE Universe After SmackDown Title Match

Johnny Gargano has spent a vast majority of 2026 literally laying down on the job, but thankfully, that period in his career is finally over.

The former NXT standout and WWE Tag Team Champion has been a shell of himself on WWE programming ever since his friend and tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, left the company and signed with rival All Elite Wrestling.

Once affectionately known by members of the WWE Universe as Johnny Wrestling, Gargano has done very little of that since Ciampa's departure. Despite the best efforts of his wife, Candice LeRae, and his friends in the locker room, Johnny has remained in a catatonic state of depression whenever shown on television. That was until Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Gargano's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

CM Punk has brought Johnny Wrestling back to life

WWE Champion CM Punk was having a backstage conversation with General Manager Nick Aldis when they came across Candice LeRae, once again, unsuccessfully attempting to rouse her husband.

That's when Punk had a light bulb moment. He knelt down in front of Gargano, and offered him a WWE Title opportunity if he were to get up onto his feet for the first time in months. After a slight delay, Gargano rose up and accepted the challenge.

Punk would go on to retain the title in the night's main event match-up, but being able to witness Johnny Wrestling step back into the ring again was a very welcomed sight. And Gargano has taken to social media to let fans know, he's back in action for good.

Last night was for the people who never gave up on me, even when I gave up on myself.



I went toe to toe with the @WWE Champion in the main event of Smackdown in the arena where I first fell in love with professional wrestling as a child.



Cleveland, I love you.. you had my back… pic.twitter.com/ctw76EIlK3 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 5, 2026

"Last night was for the people who never gave up on me, even when I gave up on myself.



I went toe to toe with the WWE Champion in the main event of Smackdown in the arena where I first fell in love with professional wrestling as a child.



Cleveland, I love you.. you had my back against the best in the world, and all I've ever wanted to do was be your guy and make you proud."

"For an indie kid like me.. it was an absolute honor, and dream to finally get in there with CM Punk. I'd love to tell you I was at my best, but that'd be a lie. After laying around feeling sorry for myself for 8 months.. Mentally and physically.. I'm a work in progress.. But I guess we all are.



No more laying down. Last night was the beginning.. not the end. It's time to stand up, be myself and put in the work to become the man I was always meant to be.



For you. For me. For those who still believe in Johnny Wrestling." Johnny Gargano on X

Welcome back Johnny Wrestling! It's good to have you on back in the mix once again.